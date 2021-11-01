(KMAland) -- Mormon-Trail's Gabe Stripe was named 8-Player District 8 Offensive Player of the Year on Monday.
Stripe's coach -- Travis Johnson -- was named Coach of the Year while assistant Travis Pollock earned Assistant Coach of the Year.
Stripe was also a first-team nod on offense, along with teammate Ty Hysell (utility) .
Martensdale-St. Marys offensive lineman Joel Kisling earned Lineman of the Year honors and was one of four Blue Devils on the first-team offense. He was joined by teammates William Amfahr (quarterback), Kade Mullins (running back) and Hogan Franey (end).
Southeast Warren's Trey Fisher (running back), Cade Nelson (end) and Jack Williams (offensive line) were first-team choices on offense and Nelson was named Special Teams Player of the Year.
Other offensive first team choices included Lamoni's Kalvin Brown (running back) and Jessie Niebauer (offensive line) and Murray's Brycen Wookey (offensive line).
Defensively, Southeast Warren linebacker Luke Lane was named Defensive Player of the Year. Wookey (defensive line), Amfahr (defensive back), Stripe (defensive back), Mormon Trail's Dom Bear (defensive line), Wrigley Shanks (defensive line) and Logan Evans (linebacker), Southeast Warren's Logan Montgomery (defensive line), Martensdale-St. Marys' Hunter Anthony (linebacker), Lamoni's duo Kade Nowlin (linebacker) and Javin Stevenson (defensive back) and Murray's Mark Cabrera (utility) were first-team nods.
Amfahr was also named first-team kicker while Moravia's Riley Hawkins was tabbed a first-team punt returner.
View the full district honors below.