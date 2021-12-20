(Garden Grove) -- Mormon Trail two-way lineman Domanic Bear will take his talents to the next level with Sterling College in Kansas.
The Saints standout joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Monday to talk about his decision.
“They really cared,” Bear told KMA Sports. “They wanted to make sure I was doing good and how my family was doing. After (the first visit), I had a good idea of where I wanted to go.”
Bear says that Sterling sought him out during the recruiting process.
“I didn’t send any information out (to Sterling),” he said. “I sent to a few other coaches, and it must have ended up in their laps. They actually texted me first, and (Coach Austin Holton) brought me in, introduced me to the program and I was intrigued from the start.”
The 6-foot, 250-pound Mormon Trail standout earned all-district honors this past fall, finishing his senior year with 53.5 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss. Bear’s ascent to the next level included a lot of hard work.
“When COVID hit, I was sitting at home with nothing to do,” Bear said, “so I started doing drills outside. I was lifting with what I had at my house, and I decided (playing college football) is what I wanted to do.”
Bear says Sterling is hoping to use him as a nose tackle on defense or a guard on offense. Listen to the full interview with Bear from Monday’s UFR below.