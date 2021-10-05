(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football moved to 6-0 last Friday with an entertaining 52-32 win over Elmwood-Murdock.
The win came behind another brilliant performance from quarterback Hunter Mortimer, who rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns to earn Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"All the guys were juiced," Mortimer said. "It's a big rivalry game. There was a lot of energy on both sides of the ball. We haven't had many challenges, so we knew they were going to come ready to play. We were excited and just wanted to keep things rolling."
Friday night was Mortimer's fourth consecutive game of more than 100 rushing yards and fifth in six contests this season.
"I thought they couldn't cover our trap," he said. "I also had a couple of long scrambles. The middle was open all night, and Coach (Shepherd) trusted me with the ball."
Mortimer has 910 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also completed 30 passes for 506 yards, eight touchdowns, and only two interceptions in 66 attempts.
"We like to mix it up," he said. "Coach likes to run, but we will throw in a pass play here or there."
The first-year under head coach Mitchell Shepherd has gone smoothly, according to Mortimer.
"We've adapted really well," he said. "We trust him and believe in him. I feel like the change hasn't been drastic."
The Indians, ranked No. 6 in Class D-1 by the Omaha World-Herald, were a state quarterfinalist last year, led by Mortimer's 35-touchdown season.
This year, they are on a collision course with another special season.
"Our goal is to go 1-0 every week," Mortimer said. "We are going to keep doing that. We want to be fundamentally sound. We have yet to put a full game together, but we are excited to keep pushing."
Their mission to piece together a perfect game continues this week when they face Brownell Talbot. The Raiders are 2-4 overall and 1-1 in D-1 District 1. They've thrown only 10 passes all season, so a hefty dose of the run game seems likely on Friday.
"It's going to be a battle," Mortimer said. "We are excited and ready to go. Offensively, we need to keep our blocks and be disciplined."
Mortimer made his comments on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear the full interview.