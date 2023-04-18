(Treynor) -- As his senior year winds down, Treynor senior Kyle Moss knows college football is in his future.
Moss has committed to play football at Nebraska Wesleyan for Coach Brian Keller and the Prairie Wolves.
"I'm very excited Nebraska Wesleyan gave me the opportunity to continue playing football," Moss said. "I knew I wanted to continue, but I didn't know if I would be an option. I jumped at the chance when it was offered to me."
Moss' recruiting process began after Treynor's season-ending loss to ACGC in the Class 1A playoffs.
"I started filling out recruitment forms," he said. "I saw which schools were interested in me. Coach Keller contacted me not long after. I really liked the campus. Everything was right there, and it's in a big city, so I get the big-time college feel. The team culture felt like my high school team, so it felt like a good fit."
Moss chose the Prairie Wolves over interest from Doane, Midland and Dordt.
"Some of the schools didn't have the major I was looking for," he said. "Nebraska Wesleyan was the closest to what I was looking for."
Moss played running back and linebacker for the Cardinals last fall. His future is on the defensive side.
"I'll be playing inside linebacker," he said. "I'm not the fastest guy, so I knew I wouldn't make it as a running back. I really like playing defense. It's something I enjoy doing."
Moss recorded 39.5 tackles and recovered two fumbles last season.
"I was the signal-caller for the defense this year," Moss said. "That will help me since I understand the defense better than others might. I could definitely improve on coverage. That was a weak point for me this year. I hope to make a lot of memories and good friends through my college experience. I hope (the next four years) allows me to keep playing the game I love."
Moss plans to study biochemistry at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Hear the full interview below.