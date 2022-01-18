(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls basketball team is on a seven-game win streak behind massive contributions from junior Mya Moss.
The 5-foot-8 Moss is controlling the paint for the Panthers while leading them to an 11-2 record.
"I think our team has turned a good corner," Moss said. "We are playing good basketball and are focused on each other."
The Panthers started the year 4-0, lost back-to-back games, but have not lost since December 11th.
"We had a lot of good practices during Christmas break," Moss said. "We are grinding through the longest part of the season. Basketball is a long season, but our team is grinding it out, putting in the hard work and coming up where we need to."
Chemistry has been key for Moss and her team this year.
"I expected playing with my teammates," she said. "I've been playing with these girls for a long time. We are having fun and playing good team basketball. I think (chemistry) is the most important thing on our team. Anyone on our team can vouch for that."
Moss has benefitted from her team's cohesiveness. She's averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3% from the field.
"All of my success comes from my teammates," Moss said. "They put in the hard work to get me open. Everything comes from them."
Moss shined last week in wins over Tri-Center and Ar-We-Va, dropping 20 and 27 points en route to Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"Everything comes from hustling," she said. "I do what I can to get my teammates open. Sometimes, that results in shots for myself. It's all about getting the best looks."
Her presence on the boards has also opened up scoring opportunities. That was evident against Ar-We-Va, where she complemented her 27 points with 10 rebounds.
"We wouldn't have any offense without rebounding," she said. "We stress making a good box out and moving to the ball."
Her breakout campaign comes after contributing 7.3 points and 6.8 rebounds last season.
"I feel like I've improved from my sophomore to junior seasons," Moss said. "I put in a lot of work with my teammates this summer, and my coaches sacrificed a lot of their time to get me where I am right now."
Moss and her teammates hope to continue their winning ways on Tuesday when they host Missouri Valley.
"Our approach is to take it game by game," she said. "We don't overlook anyone. We focus on what's next and don't look too far ahead. Just what's in front of us."
Check out the full interview with Moss below.