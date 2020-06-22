(Underwood) -- The Underwood softball team has relied on strong pitching and some outside motivation to race off to a 3-0 start in Western Iowa Conference action.
"We've had some tests the first couple games," Coach Lea Crouse said. "Everyone has been talking about how nobody knew who was going to lead the WIC this year, so I told the girls to go out and play as hard as they can."
The Eagles have even turned to KMA Sports for some bulletin board material -- which was evident on Tuesday when they beat Logan-Magnolia, who Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and I had picked in our daily KMAland picks.
"Seeing all that stuff on KMA -- it's kind of a little bit of a motivator for my girls because we want to prove to all these people we belong there," Crouse said.
Underwood opened the season with a 6-0 win over Missouri Valley and followed it up with the 7-1 triumph over Logan-Magnolia Tuesday and a 5-0 victory against Audubon Thursday. They added a pair of wins on Saturday at the ACGC Tournament.
"Our defense has always been our strong point," Crouse said, "but this year, our offense has really come around more than I expected. We've been picky at the plate. We are choosing the pitches we want to drive and are being aggressive on the bases. It's helped us in our first few games."
Junior Peyton Cook is hitting .400 through three games with an RBI. Maddie Pierce is hitting .222, has driven in four runs and hit one home run. Macy Vanfossan, Grace Pierce, Belle Freese, Taylor Nelson, Paige Marcantonio, Erin McMains and Allie Robertson have also been key for the Eagles' offense so far.
In the circle, junior Ella Pierce has practically been automatic --tossing 19 innings, striking out 22, walking only three and allowing just one earned run. Pierce currently bodes a 0.37 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP.
"She eats, breathes, lives softball," Crouse said. "She's a competitor out there on the mound. She has a lot of different pitches that she can throw at you. Her twin sister (Grace) is behind her at the plate. They work well together. She just likes to go out and win. Whatever it takes, she does it."
Despite the strong start, there are still some things the Eagles want to improve on.
"When we played Audubon -- we left five or six girls out on the bases," Crouse said. "When we get into these tougher games we can't have that.
The Eagles will be busy this week beginning tonight with a contest against Tri-Center, followed by a showdown with Riverside, who is also undefeated in the WIC.
"We've started out strong, I think people are looking to knock us off," Crouse said. "Tuesday will be a really good test against Riverside. That's going to be a fun game. I think that's going to be a major pitching battle and I'm excited to see it."
Underwood will also face St. Albert and Treynor on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. While winning the WIC is a major goal of theirs, Crouse says it's not where their goals end.
"All of the girls are aiming for state," she said. "We haven't made it since 2004. We had a really good run last year but came up short against a really good Mount Ayr team. I'm sure we are going to see them again, but all the girls are aiming for state. They really want to make that happen for themselves."
The complete interview with Coach Crouse can be heard below.