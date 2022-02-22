(Underwood) -- Underwood's Gable Porter was motivated and dominant throughout his junior season.
And for that, the two-time state champion is the 2022 KMAland Iowa Wrestler of the Year.
"It means a lot," Porter said about his dominant season. "It means my hard work is paying off, and it motivates me to work harder."
It doesn't take much to motivate Porter, which was evident in his 46-0 season.
"I try to use everything as motivation," he said, "wins just as much losses and just learn from life."
Porter rolled to a title as a freshman, but missed a lot of time in his sophomore season and lost in the finals to Cascade's Aidan Noonan -- the only defeat of his high school career to date. Following the loss, Porter put in a lot of work during the offseason.
"I went up to Fargo and did pretty well in Greco," he said. "The offseason gave me the confidence to let it fly in the year. I know I put in the work, so whatever happens, happens."
Porter beat five state champions from four different states (Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota) and cruised in his eight postseason matches with five pins, a tech fall, a major decision and a decision. His only postseason matches that went past the first period were his 9-2 decision over Alburnett's Brody Neighbor and his 9-1 major decision over Don Bosco's Garrett Funk in the finals.
Porter credits his dominant postseason run to his regular-season schedule.
"The guys at state are some of the best in the country," Porter said. "But getting some competition outside of the state allows me to see more and gives me more knowledge of the sport."
Porter was one of two state champions and five medalists for the Eagles en route to their fourth-place finish in Class 1A. Hagen Heistand (145) was also a champ, while Stevie Barnes (138) and Blake Allen (120) claimed fourth, and Carter Davis (195) was eighth.
"They know how to get you ready," he said. "I have great partners. It's an amazing time every day."
As Porter physically matures, he does the same mentally, making him one of the most feared grapplers in the Midwest.
"I think I've grown with my approach to wrestling," he said. "I'm just going out there, having fun with it and trying to score a lot of points. I don't really stay on one match. I keep moving and get ready for the next thing."
Porter plans to wrestle in the World Team Trials and Fargo Nationals in the offseason. Porter hopes those endeavors set him up for a run at his third state title.
"I'm going to work on scoring more points and getting better," he said. "I won't get complacent and will always try to get better."
Porter is the third Underwood wrestler to win this prestigious honor, joining Nick Hamilton (2020) and Alex Thomsen (2018).
Check out the full interview with Porter below.
Previous KMAland Wrestler of the Year Winners
2022: Gable Porter (Underwood)
2021: Wyatt Reisz & Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
2020: Nick Hamilton (Underwood)
2019: Gabe Pauley (AHSTW)
2018: Alex Thomsen (Underwood)