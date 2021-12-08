(Mound City) -- Last year's Missouri Class 1 state runner-up has hit the ground running in 2021.
The Mound City (4-0) boys have cruised in the early stages with wins over Stanberry, South Holt, East Atchison and Bishop LeBlond by an average of 31.75 points per game.
"What sticks out to me the most is that every one of our 22 practices has been super intense," said Coach Ryan Osburn. "That's carried over into games and has set the tone for the year."
Osburn attributes his team's intensity to their experience, as well as their motivation to avenge last year's loss to South Iron in the state championship game.
"They are super focused," he said. "Five of them were in the gym on the Monday we got back. They had a taste of it and are really motivated to get back."
Omaha commit Tony Osburn -- the two-time reigning KMAland Missouri Player of the Year -- paces the Panthers' attack.
"His all-around game is better," said Coach Osburn. "He's bigger and more physical-looking."
While the younger Osburn's physical attributes improve his offensive arsenal, his passing game has also made strides, opening up opportunities for his teammates.
"At halftime against LeBlond, we were down six," Coach Osburn said. "I said we were going to lose the game if we didn't move the ball. We went on a 21-2 run in the second half, and he threw some phenomenal passes. His passing was key and is the area where I've seen the most improvement."
Landon Poppa complemented Osburn last year, but he's since graduated, creating a void in the Panthers' lineup. Coach Osburn says Wil Young, Brendan Tubbs and William Rother have stepped upe.
"You can't fill the void of a player and athlete like Landon with one player. I think we've tried to get scoring from other people. Those three guys are all seniors and tall, lanky kids. They will provide a lot of our offense as the season rolls along."
Keaton Zembles has also provided a nice shooting spark for the Panthers.
"He's going to be a big part of our offense," Coach Osburn said. "We have guys that can step in as a group and fill the void of not having Landon."
It's hard to find much to be upset about after four impressive wins, but that doesn't mean there aren't areas of emphasis for Coach Osburn and his staff.
"Movement on offense is my main focus," he said. "I'm going to drill into their minds that we don't have to take the fastest or quickest shot."
The Panthers return to action on Friday against Worth County. Check out the full interview with Coach Osburn below.