(Mound City) -- The Mound City boys should contend for a 275 Conference title behind a talented group of hurdlers and sprinters.
That group has produced success for the Panthers this year. They won last week's Indian Relays in Tarkio.
"It's been a great season," Mound City head coach Chandler Wilson said. "We have great kids we're working with. They know the standard and what we expect with how to approach each day. For me, it makes it easy. We've been fortunate to have success because we have guys that are gifted and are putting in work."
The Panthers are young, but Coach Wilson has seen plenty of maturation from his squad.
"We're fairly young," he said. "We only have two seniors. The older guys lead us from a performance and leadership perspective because they know the culture. The way the young guys have contributed has made it a fun experience. They're smart kids that have been brought up the right way. It's created a good dynamic on the team. Watching our young guys progress has been exciting."
The Panthers' strengths are in the distance events and hurdles. Junior Keaton Zembles leads the distance side of things.
"He's our workhorse," Wilson said. "He's the best athlete we have on the team. He's done an outstanding job. He'll contend to be a state medalist in four events."
Freshmen Chauncey Brown and August Meadows have been pleasant surprises in the hurdle events.
"(Meadows and Brown) have had strong seasons," Wilson said. "Both have an outside chance of qualifying for state. That's awesome to see. The distance races and hurdles are where we're at our strongest."
The Panthers have contended in the team race frequently this season. However, Wilson said that's not the plan. Just the product of his team putting it all together at the right time.
"We don't approach meets focused on how we score points," he said. "We just want to improve. It's always a pleasant surprise at the end of the meet."
Look for Mound City to be near -- if not at -- the top of the leaderboard on Tuesday when they host the 275 Conference Meet.
"You always want to compete in the conference meet," Wilson said. "The expectation doesn't change. I'm not going to bog the guys down with trying to win the meet. I want them to perform and be who they are. If we get to the end of the track meet and have a chance (to win the team title), I'll be pleased."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from Mound City Tuesday evening. Check out the full interview with Coach Wilson below.