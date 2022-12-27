(Mound City) -- A strong close to 2022 has the Mound City boys basketball team optimistic for 2023.
The Panthers sit at 6-4. They started the year 1-3 with losses to East Atchison, Bishop LeBlond and South Holt. They followed that skid with a five-game tear that featured wins over North Andrew, Worth County, North Platte, East Atchison and King City before dropping a contest to Platte Valley before Christmas break.
"We're feeling good," Coach Alan Ottman said. "We've gotten better each game. We're slowly figuring out our identity and what's going to be successful for us down the road."
It's a transition year for the Mound City boys. Coach Ottman is in his first year, and the program had to replace one of the Show-Me State's most prolific scorers -- three-time KMAland Missouri Player of the Year Tony Osborn.
"We watched Tony and the shots he made," Ottman said. "Some of that rubbed off on the guys. We're stressing the best shot not the first shot. In year's past, it was the first shot, which was usually a good shot."
Gavyn Salsbury and Chanse Summers lead the Mound City offense, while Trevor Tubbs, Quinton Brandon and Preston Saxton also contribute to the lineup.
"We're pretty well-rounded," Ottman said. "Whoever we have on the court can score."
This year's Mound City squad has been flexible, which Ottman feels is one of their strengths.
"They adapt to any situation and are just being tough," Ottman said. "Every game we've played has been a dogfight. We've stressed being tough and playing four quarters of basketball."
Ottman hopes that toughness carries into 2023, particularly on the defensive end.
"Sometimes, we tend to let one guy beat us," Ottman said. "Against Platte Valley, the Memphis Bliley kid killed us. It takes all five guys on the court guarding, knowing where their shooters are and closing hard."
The Panthers return to action next Tuesday against South Holt. Click below to hear more with Coach Ottman.