(Mound City) -- The Mound City boys cross country team stuck together throughout the season, resulting in another trip to state.
"It's a big deal," said head coach Brian Messer. "Any time you qualify for state competition, it's a privilege. Our kids deserve it, and we are proud."
The Panthers were a state qualifier last year but lost three runners and leader Lane Zembles.
"They have exceeded my expectations," Messer said. "I thought we had a chance to make state, but I did not have winning the district on my radar at the beginning of the year."
Mound City pleasantly surprised their coach by scoring 34 points and placing five runners in the top 30.
"They run together," said Messer. "They understand what you need to be a team in cross country. We try to travel as a group as long as we can, and we did that."
Messer says his team's ability to pack together has led to their success.
"It's everything for us," he said. "We are not the top performers by any means. But we are hard workers and understand the sport. They sacrifice for each other and truly care for one another, which is the most rewarding part for me."
Keaton Zembles claimed second at districts. Zembles has filled the void left by the graduation of his older brother.
"His performances are kind of expected," Messer said. "He's going to do what's best for the team. I don't worry about him. I assume he's always going to perform at that level. He doesn't have to be coached. He's been impressive all season."
William Heck took 11th at districts while Carl Carver (16th), Jadon Griffin (21st), Quinton Livengood (30th) and Cole Gillenwater (37th) also contributed to the Panthers' state qualification.
Mound City runs in the Class 1 State Championship in Columbia on Saturday morning at 9. Messer hopes his team will continue their desire to run in a pack.
"We have to stay together," he said. "Last year, we got scared of it a little bit. Everyone that is going has been there, but it is intimidating. We are probably middle-pack guys, but if we stay together, we can duplicate what we did last year when we were seventh. If we can do that, it would be a great accomplishment."
Check out the full interview with Coach Messer below.