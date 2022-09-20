(Mound City) -- Mound City football grabbed their first win of the season this past Friday night, outscoring Southwest Livingston in a 68-44 victory.
While the first win came in the fourth week, the Panthers (1-3) were hardened by a tough three-week stretch to open the year. Their three losses – to Platte Valley, Stewartsville-Osborn and Albany – came against teams with a combined 11-1 record.
“We knew going into the season (it would be tough), especially in week one (against Platte Valley),” Mound City head coach Taylor Standerford said. “Then week three against Albany. Those two teams are top teams in the state. We knew that going into the year, but I was proud of the effort those guys gave in those games.”
The offense really got on track this past Friday in scoring 68 points. Coach Standerford says some of their successes have come from its youngest class.
“One kid that has done an amazing job for us this fall is a young guy, Nick Ivey,” he said. “He’s a freshman that started at running back and linebacker, and he may be 110 pounds soaking wet. That kid is tough and runs the ball hard. He’s quick, and he flows downhill at linebacker.”
Standerford also mentioned sophomore running back/defensive back Kane Derr and junior quarterback Cole Gillenwater as standouts this past week. Of course, Coach Standerford says they couldn’t have done it without the play of their offensive line, which might be the most experienced unit on the team.
“(Junior) Chase Meyer and (senior) Noah Oswald,” he said. “Those guys have been three-year starters. We’ve got to be able to run behind those guys on Friday nights, and they really got it going for us (against Southwest Livingston).”
The Panthers will look to add another win to the ledger this Friday night when they host Nodaway Valley (0-4).
“We’ve got to get our run game going,” Standerford said. “The first three weeks of the season, we struggled getting our run game going, and that hurt us. Friday night, we really got it going. That’s going to be a key this week. We’ve got to get that run game going, because then it does open the game up for us.”
On the defensive side, Coach Standerford says the tackling must improve.
“We’re still struggling a little bit with tackling,” he said. “Last Friday, Southwest was quite a bit bigger than we were, but we have got to stay low and keep our eyes on the hips.”
More than anything, the focus within the Mound City program is continuing to get better each and every week.
“I’m happy with the way these guys have been getting better each and every week,” Standerford said. “Our guys were getting to their blocks, sustaining blocks and making huge holes for our backs (on Friday). We can’t give up so many points (this week), but we’re taking one step at a time.”
KMA Sports has complete Week 5 coverage Friday on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Standerford below.