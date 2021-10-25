(Mound City) -- Mound City football looks to bounce back from another tough loss when they kick off the postseason on Friday against Albany.
"There's been some ups and downs," said Mound City head coach Taylor Standerford. "But that's the way football goes. We have to find a way to win close games."
The Panthers are 4-5 with four losses by fewer than 10 points and three by one possession, including a 26-20 defeat to Rock Port last week.
"The biggest thing for us has been mental mistakes," Standerford said. "Against Rock Port, we had a lot of penalties, and that killed us. We've been in a lot of close games, so if we can find a way to win those close games, we will be fine. In all of our games, we have fought to the very end. That's been good to see."
The Panthers' successes have come behind a rushing attack that has posted 1,712 yards in nine games. Junior Trevor Tubbs leads the way with 501 yards and 12 scores, while Brendan Tubbs (486 yards, five touchdowns), William Rother (369 yards, five touchdowns) and Cole Gillenwater (225 yards, three scores) have been contributors, too.
"In the first half against Rock Port, we had 24 rushes for 215 yards," Standerford said. "It shows our linemen are getting after it, and our running backs are doing a great job. We have to be consistent with it. Our inconsistency with that has hurt us a few times."
One of the Panthers' close regular-season losses was a 40-32 defeat to Albany on September 10th. Like Mound City, Albany (4-5) has a stout rushing attack, led by junior quarterback Kemper Cline and his 816 yards and 17 scores.
"He does a tremendous job for them running the read (option) they run," Standerford said. "We have to shut them down and can't give them big plays."
Cline's success in the read-option is something Coach Standerford and his staff will pay close attention to this Friday.
"We have to be great in our assignments," he said. "If one guy tries to do somebody else's job, that's when big holes open, and they go for big plays."
Both teams' run-heavy approaches mean possessions could be at a premium.
"We have to take the opportunities we are given and drive the ball," Standerford said. "We have to stay on our blocks. We've stressed that to them all year, and it's been better lately."
Devin Albertson will be in Albany on Friday for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.
Check out all of the playoff coverage from 6:20 through midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Standerford below.