(Mound City) -- The Mound City girls basketball team is feeling good through a strong six-game start. The Panthers, which won eight games a year ago, are 4-2 with a very difficult schedule ahead of them in the coming weeks.
“I’m very pleased with where we are,” Panthers head coach Ryan Osburn told KMA Sports. “We only had one game with LeBond where we didn’t compete, and all the other games we’ve either won or competed really hard. Our team is composed of some upperclassmen, so they were as hungry as I was to get going and get some wins.”
Coach Osburn’s Panthers tout a three-person senior class that have played a lot of basketball for Mound City. Elizabeth Laukemper, Sydney Meadows and Abigail Gibson have all been major contributors this season and seasons prior.
“(Laukemper) is leading us in scoring so far,” Osburn said. “She’s averaging close to 14 points per game, and the biggest part of her game is she’s 5-foot-10 or 11 and can hit some 3s. She’s had a couple games where she’s had more than three 3-pointers, so she’s a tough match because she can go inside and score in there, (too).
“(Meadows) is our point guard and is just a phenomenal kid. She’s put in a lot of hours to improve her game and had a big game against North Andrew when we beat them. She kind of can control the pace of the game. (Gibson) had 13 in one of our wins, so we’ve had a lot of production from our seniors.”
Osburn adds junior Kadee Crider has also exceeded expectations this season, including a five 3-pointer performance against East Atchison. Ava Barnes is the other junior on the roster while sophomores Reese Miles and Avery McDonald and freshmen Abigail Churchill, Miranda Rieger, Nichole Bramman, Ava Luna and Amber Salas round out the roster.
The Panthers have wins over Stanberry, South Holt, North Andrew and Worth County with their losses coming to East Atchison (by just 4) and to LeBlond. The schedule won’t get any easier in the coming weeks with matchups at North Platte (tonight) and East Atchison (Friday) before home games with King City (12/19) and Platte Valley (12/20) to close their 2022 slate.
“Hopefully, Sydney can control the pace of the game,” Osburn said of Tuesday night’s meeting with North Platte. “Our third game of the year, we turned the ball over too many times against LeBlond, but that was a learning experience for us. Turnovers are the key (to tonight’s game). If we turn it over then we have no chance to win, so hopefully we can control the ball tonight.”
As the season moves along, Coach Osburn is confident his team can continue to improve in time for the postseason.
“I just feel like we should get better every game,” Osburn said. “I think we have (to this point). Yesterday’s practice, I thought was great, and as long as we have great practices and come to compete then I’m excited about where we could be late in the year. We want to be a higher seed (in district play). If we can be a two or a three seed that would be a great spot for us to be. The girls know that, and they’re going to compete every night to hopefully put a W on the board.”
Listen to much with Coach Osburn from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.