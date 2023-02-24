(Mound City) -- Mound City girls basketball's breakthrough year got even better Thursday night with a thrilling postseason win.
The Panthers are one of the final 32 teams remaining in Class 1.
"We're thrilled to be where we are," Mound City head coach Ryan Osburn said. "We're excited, especially for our senior girls. To see us turn into the team we have is really rewarding."
Coach Osburn's squad reached the district finals with a thrilling comeback win over Northeast Nodaway Thursday night. Down 11 at the half, the Panthers extended their season with a resilient showing.
"We only scored one point in the second quarter," Osburn said. "At halftime, I said we were going to win. I challenged our two best 3-point shooters (Kadee Crider and Sydney Meadows), and we hit five threes in the second half. It was a gritty, tough effort from our girls. It shows how much we didn't want the season to end. They've bought in. It shows the fight we have. I'm super thrilled with how we ended that game."
The win was Mound City's 17th of the season. They've doubled their total from last year and are just a win shy of their combined total from the past three seasons.
"It's been refreshing," Osburn said. "A lot of these seniors played when they were freshmen. They've had some disappointing years. It shows there can be a turnaround if you get in the gym and practice hard. They're well-deserving of the season they've had."
Extending their season will be no small task. Mound City faces two-time defending champion Platte Valley in a district final Saturday afternoon. Platte Valley beat them by 27, 30 and 30. However, Coach Osburn saw plenty of positives in their most recent meeting -- a 58-28 Platte Valley win on January 23rd.
"We were down five at the end of the first quarter," he said. "I thought we played great. Against Platte Valley, you can't turn the ball over, and you have to get rebounds. If you give them offensive rebounds, they're going to score."
The Panthers enter Saturday as a heavy underdog. They know that. And they're OK with that.
"We feel no pressure," Osburn said. "We're playing with house money right now. We're focused. We're going to try to put up a fight. Platte Valley has been the mecca of high school basketball. We know what we're up against. We'll let the chips fall where they may."
