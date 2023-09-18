(Mound City) -- Coach Taylor Standerford and his Mound City football team knew the front portion of their schedule was going to be tough. It was just a matter of getting through the storm healthy enough to make some noise on the back side.
With their 14-12 win over East Atchison on Friday night, the Panthers (1-3) appear to be making that turn.
“Our guys have been working all summer and all fall for this,” Coach Standerford said. “We knew the start of our schedule was tough, and we knew once we got through those first three games we had to still get better each and every week. I thought our guys did a great job of getting better, and it showed on Friday night.”
Mound City’s first three games came against Stanberry, Worth County and Platte Valley — all state-ranked teams and teams with a combined 11-1 record.
“(The kids) came willing to work each and every week,” Standerford said. “We talked at the beginning of the season that Stanberry and Worth County are traditionally very physical football teams. The last couple years, we haven’t been a very physical football team. It was nice getting those games to learn how to play physical football and make ourselves be physical. I think that helped on Friday night.”
The defensive side of the ball is where Coach Standerford feels the game was won. After East Atchison returned the opening kick for a touchdown, the Panthers gave up another score in the first quarter. However, that was the last time the Wolves would score in the two-point win.
“Our entire defensive line played well,” Standerford said. “We rotate quite a few guys up front there and move some guys around. The linebackers Kane Derr and Cole Gillenwater did outstanding at linebacker, coming up and filling the hole. The corners did a great job. Creyton Roup and August Meadows — we knew they were going to try to run the ball, and we wanted our corners coming forward.”
Mound City faces another challenge and another state-ranked opponent on Friday night when they host Nodaway Valley (3-1). The No. 7 Thunder are coming off their first loss of the season this past Friday when they fell to No. 2 Platte Valley.
“They’re a good football team,” Coach Standerford said. “They’re going to run the ball. They’ll do some spread formations, but they still run the ball out of it. That’s what they want to do. Again, this week we have to do a great job on the run. Stopping the run, and then we can’t get beat deep on the pass.
“The biggest thing besides the defense will be the offense sustaining drives and finding the end zone once we do get down there in their territory. Last Friday, we had some drives where we got down inside the 20, but then we couldn’t find the end zone. We’ve got to capitalize on those opportunities.”
Matt Darrah will have reports from Mound City/Nodaway Valley on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. KMA Sports’ Week 5 coverage is on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight. Check out the full interview with Coach Standerford below.