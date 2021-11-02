(Mound City) -- The Mound City Panthers look to advance to the Missouri 8-player District 4 semifinals and avenge their 2020 postseason loss to Worth County.
The Panthers (5-5) are coming off a 38-28 first-round victory over Albany, avenging a regular-season loss to the Warriors, and hope to carry that momentum into a tough district quarterfinal matchup against the Worth County Tigers (9-0).
"We came out and we played well," Head Coach Taylor Standerford said. "Our guys up front got aggressive, got after their blocks, and then our backs hit the holes very hard. We did a great job there with our backs making their cuts there, but overall it was just a great effort by our entire team."
Leading the charge offensively for the Panthers has been the running back duo of Brendan Tubbs and Trevor Tubbs. They have combined for over 1,000 rushing yards this season.
"Back in our backfield are two running backs, Brendan and Trevor Tubbs, two brothers, so it's kind of cool to see them have the knowledge and just being able to work with each other on certain plays, and they really showed that Friday night," Standerford said. "Then William Rother has done a tremendous job for us, leading the team and making calls for our offensive line, and doing all that as a first-year quarterback."
The Tubbs brothers are averaging over six yards per carry and have combined for 20 rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, senior quarterback William Rother has toted the rock 60 times for 484 yards, totaling over 500 passing yards with nine touchdown tosses.
Despite the win, Standerford is still looking for areas his team can improve as they get deeper in the playoffs.
"We got to clean up some penalties, and be better in that aspect," Standerford said. "But also up front, we just got to stay on our blocks and play to the whistle. Worth County is going to be a physical team, so on defense we have to to a great job of reading our keys."
Giving up 28 points is also not ideal for the Panthers headed into a game with Worth County. Still, Standerford says that point total is above the average the Panthers have given up this season.
The Panthers have averaged 23.6 points allowed per game in ten games, compared to the 37.4 their offense has averaged this season.
Specifically, Standerford says his defensive line has been solid this season.
"Up front, Will Rother and Jesse Knapp are two defensive ends that played really well," Standerford said. "And then our interior, we have about four or five guys that we rotate in up there that have really played well, so it's good seeing those guys feed off each other, and learn from each other when they're on the field."
Knapp currently leads the Panthers' squad in tackles for loss with 13 and is second in sacks with six, behind only Rylan Hall, who has tallied eight.
However, despite the highs for the Panthers this year, Standerford is well aware of how tough Friday will be against an undefeated and one of the better teams in all of Missouri 8-player.
"Worth County is 9-0, and they've played some really good teams in there," Standerford said. "They're going to run the ball a lot, but then (Aydan) Gladstone, he can throw a really nice pass, so coverage wise we're going to have to be right there on the receivers."
Gladstone has amassed over 1,000 passing yards this season with 27 touchdowns to no interceptions, while senior running back Alex Rinehart leads the way on the ground with over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns.
If the Panthers hope to avenge the 46-26 loss last year against a dominant Tigers' squad, Standerford says there will be a few points of focus for both sides of the ball this week leading up to Friday.
"Defensively, we just have to do a good job of reading our keys, realizing when it's play action, knowing what they're going to run and when the play action is coming," Standerford said. "Offensively, we got to be aggressive up front. We have to make big holes for our running backs to get through, and our running backs and quarterback have to great job of hitting those holes hard, getting 3-to-4 yards and continuing to move the chain."
The Tigers and Panthers face off at 7:00 Friday night in Grant City. You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Taylor Standerford below.