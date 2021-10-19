(Mound City) -- It’s the final week of the regular season in Missouri, and Mound City football will go for their second straight win on Friday at Rock Port.
The Panthers (4-4 overall, 4-3 275 Conference) rolled to a 56-0 win over DeKalb this past week to win for the third time in their past five games.
“It was a great win for our guys,” Coach Taylor Standerford told KMA Sports. “Friday night was Senior Night. It could be the last time those seniors step foot on that field, and it was a big win for them. We came out and did the things we wanted to do well. It was a good victory.”
Brendan Tubbs and Trevor Tubbs had two rushing touchdowns each to lead a running attack that averaged 15.6 yards per carry. William Rother also threw for 88 yards and a score. Meanwhile, the defense pitched a shutout behind 7.0 tackles for loss.
The win continued a solid run of performances from Coach Standerford’s team. Aside from a 58-6 loss to undefeated East Atchison, they’ve been in every game. Their other three losses have come by four, eight and 10.
“We feel really good about it,” Coach Standerford said. “There are three games we’ve lost where we were right in the game. We have to find a way to come out with those victories. Cleaning up mistakes, cleaning up penalties. That type of stuff.”
For their final game of the regular season, Mound City will travel to Rock Port (5-3, 3-2). The Blue Jays are coming off a tough 40-34 loss to South Holt in which the Knights scored on the final play of the game to post a comeback victory.
“They were up big in that game, too,” Standerford said. “We’ve got to be prepared going into Friday night and be ready for a dog fight.”
Rock Port has now rushed for 1,449 yards this season with four players between 222 and 453 yards. Phillip Herron leads that group with 453 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Micah Makings has 421 and nine.
“They’re going to run the ball and put up some play-action passes,” Standerford said. “We’ve got to do a great job of stopping them in the run game. From our perspective, it’s all going to come down to whether or not we do our job.”
Kent Larsen will have reports from Rock Port on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA’s coverage from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Standerford below.