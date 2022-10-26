(Mound City) -- Mound City football comes into the postseason at 2-7, but pleased with the progress they made through the season.
"Our record hasn't been great this year," Coach Taylor Standerford said. "But we've gotten better each week. I've been extremely pleased with this team."
The Panthers are coming into the postseason off a heartbreaking 18-14 loss to Rock Port.
"We controlled that game for three-and-a-half quarters," Standerford said. "We're coming off a tough loss, but I'm proud of where we are and how the guys have battled."
Mound City entered the year as a young and inexperienced bunch, but they've made strides. Particularly on the defense.
"We've gotten a lot better at tackling," Standerford said. "We have a lot of young guys playing. I've seen them developing and getting better every week. They realize things happen faster at the varsity level."
Offensively, quarterback Cole Gillenwater leads the charge.
"He's done a great job of controlling offense," Standerford said about Gillenwater.
Quinton Brandon and Nick Ivey have aided Gillenwater in Mound City's run-first attack.
The Panthers open the 8-Player postseason on Friday against South Holt (5-4). The Knights rode a hot start to 40-14 win in their October 7th meeting. W
"South Holt got out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter," Standerford said. "This week, we have to be ready to go as soon as the game starts. They're a team we can play with, but we have to come out and be ready to go."
Standerford says avoiding another sluggish start is their top priority this week.
"It's huge," he said. "We don't have to get up by touchdowns. We just have to make sure we give ourselves a shot at the end of the game. Last time, we had as many yards as they did, but the scoreboard didn't show it. We have to stick to what we do and not make mistakes. We'll take three or four yards every play. We like to be patient."
Defensively, the Panthers are preparing for South Holt's run-first approach, but they expect some wrinkles.
"I wouldn't be surprised if they put in something new, but that's part of the postseason," Standerford said. "We have to communicate our responsibilities."
Matt Darrah has reports from Oregon Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection.