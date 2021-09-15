(Mound City) -- The Omaha men's basketball program landed a commitment from Mound City standout Tony Osburn on Wednesday.
Osburn committed to the Mavs over interest from North Dakota State and UMKC. Many other schools, such as Lipscomb, Navy and Wofford expressed interest in the sharp-shooting Osburn.
Osburn averaged 27.5 points per game, amassed 2,000 career points, shot 41 percent from three, converted 65 percent of his two-point tries, averaged 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.3 assists per game as a junior, earning KMAland Missouri Player of the Year honors for a second consecutive year.