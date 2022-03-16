(Mound City) -- Tony Osburn wowed the Mound City faithful for four years with insane scoring performances on a nightly basis while also stamping his team as a perennial contender.
As of today, one of the most electric players to hit the KMAland basketball courts in recent memory is a three-time KMAland Missouri Player of the Year.
"It hasn't sunk in yet that it's over," Osburn said about his high school career. "But there's a lot to be thankful for."
Osburn averaged 35.5 points per game in his senior season and ended with 3,080 career points. Osburn says the remarkable scoring abilities didn't happen overnight.
"There are days where I make 1,000 shots," he said. "I stayed consistent and got quality reps. I've focused on that my whole life."
The Omaha commit roared onto the basketball scene as a freshman and was a four-time All-State choice.
"I had goals," he said. "I remember my dad telling me that good small-school basketball players were All-State choices as freshmen. That was the goal. I think I just built from that and was never satisfied."
Osburn matured throughout his career, particularly between the ears.
"My freshman year, I was still a young kid and couldn't handle things like a shooting slump," he said. "After that, I got better and more positive. I'd have to say I grew the most mentally."
Osburn made many memories during his incredible four-year run, but he says it's one from his freshman year that sticks out the most.
"The district championship my freshman year, there was nothing like it," he said. "We played North Andrew at home, and I played super well. That's one of the most memorable ones."
Osburn saved his best performance for the final home game of his career: a 62-point output against Worth County in his district final. Osburn posted 21 points in the first four minutes, setting the tone for a memorable home finale.
"Before the game, I remembered thinking I would never play another home game in Mound City," he said. "I wanted to send everyone home excited. I just kept hitting them."
Entertaining the Mound City faithful was nothing new to Osburn. His team lost only one game at home during his career, won 106 games and played for a state championship. Despite all the scoring accolades, Osburn says he's the proudest of the wins he accomplished with his teammates.
"Winning is the most important thing," he said. "It meant a lot. Those guys have been my best friends since I was little. It's stuff I will never forget."
Osburn also cherishes the rare opportunity to play for his father, Ryan, who served as Mound City's head coach the past three seasons.
"It meant a lot," he said. "He never planned on coaching us in his high school. It took us a while to get used to it, but he believed in me. The faith he had in me meant the world."
Osburn is one of many KMAland seniors that will play in the 2022 KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic on March 27th at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs. Check out the full interview with Osburn below.