(Mound City) -- Tony Osburn never ceases to amaze.
That was evident last week when the Mound City senior averaged 37.5 points in a pair of dominant wins over Platte Valley and East Atchison. Perhaps the most impressive part of Osburn's impressive week came with different styles.
"Against Platte Valley, I didn't shoot it well," he said about his 34-point outing. "So I got to the basket more. We had a lot of transition points and played super well."
The two-time KMAland Missouri Player of the Year followed with 41 points off 10 3-pointers in the first half of the Panthers' 90-40 win over East Atchison.
"I was trying to get out of the shooting slump," he said. "I focused on shooting throughout the week. One of the earlier possessions was a pull-up 3-pointer that went in. I started to feel it, so I continued to shoot it, and they started falling."
Osburn averages an eye-popping 34.6 points per game. Osburn says his improvements have come in his ability to attack the basket.
"I've gotten bigger and physically more mature. I'm not affected as much when bigger guys get to my shots."
The Omaha commit has seen a bevy of different looks defensively, but few have fazed him.
"We've had some teams play a match-up zone. Some teams have done a box-and-one or a triangle-and-two. Those are tough, but my teammates can make shots. You have to know when to be aggressive."
The Panthers currently have a 21-0 record and appear destined to make another deep postseason run. Osburn says last year's loss to South Iron in the Class 1 title game has been a motivator this season.
"It was super motivational," he said. "We want to avenge that loss."
Osburn's remarkable individual performances and his team's dominant wins have garnered state-wide notoriety for the Panthers. While some might call it pressure, Osburn and his teammates welcome the challenge.
"We want everybody's best shot," he said. "We've gotten that this year. We want the big stage. The biggest thing is not becoming complacent."
Mound City returns to action on Tuesday against North Nodaway. Check out the full interview with Osburn below.