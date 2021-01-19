(Mound City) -- Mound City junior Tony Osburn erupted for 51 points last week on his way to earning the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award.
Osburn’s 51-point night during a win over Stanberry at the Stanberry Invitational included eight 3-pointers.
“It was going pretty well,” Osburn told KMA Sports. “We played as a team, and (my teammates) gave me the ball when I started feeling myself a little bit.”
Osburn, who followed it up with 15 points in Saturday’s championship win over North Andrew, is one of three double-digit scorers on Mound City’s 14-0 team.
“I think this is the best team we’ve had since I’ve been in high school,” Osburn said. “We have three kids averaging double figures, but the fourth and fifth guy will combine for at least 10 points. Those are the guys that keep the team rolling, go out and guard the other team’s best players and do the little things to help us.”
Osburn – last year’s KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year – has improved his athleticism and abilities since last year, a scary proposition for opponents.
“I went to an agility place in Platte City (this past offseason), and I think my vertical went up four inches over a span of a month,” Osburn said. “I also started working out with Jacob Gilyard. He plays at Richmond and led Division I in steals last year. Putting yourself against some of the best players you can find makes you a lot better no matter what.”
Mound City is back in action Tuesday night against Northeast Nodaway. Hear much more from Osburn from Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review linked below.