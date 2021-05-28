(Mound City) -- A career full of championships for Mound City's Landon Poppa concluded with two more on Saturday when he won Class 1 state titles in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
"It was a great day," Poppa said. "It started off rough by raining, but the same came out and it was a great day for running. I'm not really sure it's sunk in yet."
The multi-sport standout claimed gold in times of 11.14 and 22.64.
"I didn't really feel like I won the state title, but I got off the podium and it hit me," Poppa said.
Poppa is lanky, which has made using the blocks in the 100 challenging.
"It takes me longer to get out of them," he said. "But I've worked on them. After I got out, I felt pretty good. If I'm in the lead at 70 meters, I feel pretty confident."
Poppa was undefeated in the sprints entering the state meet.
"I had a lot of confidence going in," he said. "I knew what I needed to do."
This is not Poppa's first state championship, but it his first individual title.
"It's a big self-confidence booster when you can do it yourself."
Poppa's championship is fitting coronation to a successful prep career that also featured two state championships in football and a state runner-up in basketball.
"I couldn't have asked for much better," he said. "That's what everybody works for. I am thankful. The state championships that you win with the people you grew up with mean a lot."
