(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr baseball team feels as if they are playing with house money as they get ready to take on the top-ranked team in Class 1A in a substate final.
The Raiders (12-2) will face 1A No. 1 Martensdale-St. Marys (25-1) Tuesday night in Creston with a trip to state at stake.
"We're coming in with a lot of momentum, but there's no doubt we are the underdog," Co-Coach Chris Elwood said. "We played them once and they took it to us."
Coach Elwood and his squad are hoping to forget about their 15-5 loss to the Blue Devils back on June 26th, and are thankful for another opportunity.
"We're very excited for the opportunity to play," Coach Elwood said.
The Raiders' path to a substate final was not easy, but they found a way, getting past stout Lamoni and Central Decatur teams in the district semifinals and finals respectively by scores of 7-2 and 11-6.
"Our hitting came alive in both the Lamoni and Central Decatur games," Elwood said. "We've hit pretty solid all year long, but we had some big hits and great pitching in the Lamoni game. Against CD, both teams hit the ball very well. We were just able to outlast them."
Freshman Jaixen Frost pieced together a monster week for the Raiders, homering in all three of his official at bats as well as drawing five walks en route to earning this week's Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award. Frost is now hitting .622 on the season with four homers and a team-high 21 RBIs.
"He's hit well all season," Elwood said. "He's just added more of the power to it. The ball is coming off the bat more in the postseason."
Briar Knapp, Erik Trujillo, Kolben Klommhaus, Dawson Swank, Cayden Lambert, Austin Greenland, Adler Shay and Isaac Grose have also been part of a much-improved Mount Ayr offense.
The Raiders have a bevy of arms they can put on the mound with Knapp (3-1, 1.59 ERA and 32 strikeouts), Swank (3-0, 1.53 ERA, 14 strikeouts), Jace Grose (3-0, 2.68 ERA, 18 strikeouts) and Jaydon Knight (1-0, 3.41 ERA, 16 strikeouts).
"Briar Knapp is considered the ace of our staff," Elwood said. "He's thrown really well for us. He's the leader of our staff, and then we have other guys that have come in and thrown very well for us. "
It will likely be all arms on deck for the Raiders Tuesday night against Martensdale-St. Marys. Coach Elwood hopes his team has learned from the mistakes they made in their recent loss to the 1A No. 1 Blue Devils if they want to qualify for state for the first time since 2007.
"We did not play very good defense against them," he said. "Which never helps anytime, especially when you're playing a team the caliber of Martensdale-St. Marys. We've got to shore up the defense. We're going to have to be on our A-game and play our very best to beat them. We're looking forward to having the opportunity to go to state and see what we can do against them the second time around."
Austin McNorton will be in Creston with the call on the KMAX-Stream online at kmaland.com. The complete interview with Coach Elwood can be heard below.