(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr Raiders are off to a 2-0 start behind an experienced pitching rotation and some timely hitting.
"Very happy with our pitching thus far," Co-Coach Chris Elwood tells KMA Sports. "We knew pitching was going to be a strength coming into the season. We feel like we can go six deep with quality arms."
The Raiders have opened the season with wins over Mormon Trail and Southwest Valley by a combined score of 21-1. Mount Ayr has used four different pitchers in those victories -- Isaac Grose and Briar Knapp threw in the opener against Mormon Trail, combining for 15 strikeouts in the shutout while allowing just one hit. Jaixen Frost and Dawson Frost combined Tuesday against Southwest Valley for 11 strikeouts, one run, one hit and just two walks.
The Raiders also feel confident they can turn to sophomore Jace Grose and freshman Jaydon Knight on the bump.
"In a shortened season, (co-coach) Kelly Klommhaus and I felt this is the deepest pitching staff we've had yet," Elwood added.
Elwood feels the shortened schedule actually benefits his team due to their bevy of quality arms.
"It's advantageous," he said. "Just to have those arms available. Both those games (against Mormon Trail and Southwest Valley) were much closer. It just came down to those teams running out of arms."
The Raiders have complemented their lockdown pitching with an aggressive offense that has scored 21 runs on 17 hits while stealing 17 stolen bases. Elwood hopes his team can continue to succeed offensively as the schedule gets tougher.
"We are just going to have to make sure we continue to put the ball in play," he said. "Cut down on strikeouts, which we have done thus far and make sure we have the proper two-strike approach to put the ball in play."
Erik Trujillo has four hits in as many at bats so far. Swank is hitting .600 through two games. Adler Shay, Dawson Frost and Kolben Klommhaus are also off to hot starts for the Raiders.
"We just have to have confidence each time," Elwood said. "We've had a few hard-hit balls the first two games that went right to the fielders. We've got to continue to improve at the plate, I think we'll be a pretty tough team."
The Raiders' next challenge comes tonight against Southeast Warren -- who is off to a 3-0 start this season. The battle with Southeast Warren begins a rigorous five-game stretch for the Raiders, who will also face Stanton (Tuesday), Earlham (Wednesday), Southwest Valley (Thursday) and Martensdale-St. Marys (Friday).
"Southeast Warren is always a tough team," Elwood said. "Martensdale-St. Marys is ranked first in the state right now, they're definitely the team to beat. We are very confident that we have the arms, we feel good about our defense and I think our hitting will be there."