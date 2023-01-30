(Mount Ayr) -- After a loss to end 2022 and another to start 2023, the Mount Ayr boys basketball team has rattled off seven consecutive wins to stay in the thick of a wild Pride of Iowa Conference race.
The Raiders (14-2, 9-2) are one of four Pride of Iowa Conference teams with three or fewer losses in conference play.
"Every single night is a big swing of events," Coach Bret Ruggles said. "We've had a good year. I've been happy with our progress, but we took tough losses in our conference."
The Raiders started the season 7-0, then dropped conference battles with Nodaway Valley and Bedford.
"Sometimes you have to lose those games in December and January to find out what your team's made of," Ruggles said. "December, you find your team. January, you evaluate your team. And February is where the evaluations come together to make your runs."
They've since won seven straight over Southwest Valley, Central Decatur, Murray, Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys, Centerville and East Union.
"We've found consistency on our offense, and the defense has gradually gotten better. In January, our defense seems to get tougher. We understand what we want defensively."
Senior Jaixen Frost has been a four-year star for the Raiders. The Iowa baseball commit has posted 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
"A lot of people talk about his scoring, but he moves the ball so well in our offense," Ruggles said. "A triple-double is always in the looks."
Braydon Pierson adds 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while Tyler Martin (7.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG), Ryce Reynolds (7.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.8 SPG), Jackson Ruggles (6.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG) and Riley Stark (4.9 PPG) complete the lineup.
The Raiders have a busy week, beginning on Monday against Stanton, followed by long-awaited POI rematches with Nodaway Valley (Tuesday) and Bedford (Friday).
The 55-44 loss to Bedford on January 6th has motivated them.
"We left Bedford upset about what happened," Ruggles said. "There were some tough practices. We had to hash some things out. The goal since that Bedford game has been to get back with no mistakes. We're two games away from doing that. We've got a daunting task ahead of us."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ruggles.