(Mount Ayr) -- They have had some new faces in new places, but the Mount Ayr boys are satisfied with where they are, as they head into the much-needed break at 5-2.
"We are feeling better and finally getting healthy," Coach Bret Ruggles said. "We've been dealing with bumps and bruises from the football season and some COVID issues. I think our schedule has been good, I've liked our non-conference schedule. Now we can get healthy and ready for January."
The Raiders have tallied wins this season over Clarke, Southwest Valley, Lenox, Southeast Warren and Wayne while suffering losses to Panorama and Worth County.
The 2020-21 season has been the turning of a new leaf for Mount Ayr, who graduated three starters from last year's substate squad.
"It was extremely challenging," Ruggles said. "When you have nine seniors, you bring back Payton Weehler -- who was a returning starter, Jaixen Frost, who came off the bench and a lot of new guys. Our bench had never seen the varsity floor. It's a lot of newness for our kids and a lot of inexperience, but they are developing, getting better and finding their roles."
Frost has blossomed with his increased workload. The sophomore is currently averaging 21.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5 steals and 4.2 assists per game.
"A lot of people see his scoring and that's great, he needs to this year," Ruggles said. "But he's a stat-filler. I don't think people understand that near as well. His rebounding has gotten better. On the defensive end, he understands our matchup. He has become a nightmare on the defensive end. His ability to understand basketball and sense of the game is phenomenal. A lot of people misguide him as a scorer, but he facilitates and moves the ball for us. He's stepped up tremendously well at that."
Erik Trujillo has also shined for Coach Ruggles' team so far with 14 points, 6.1 steals, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
"We knew he was going to be fantastic," Ruggles said. "We could see last year that Erik was really turning a corner. He's done a phenomenal job. He's been dealing with some injuries, but he's been able to strap it in and go, which I think is a testament to him."
Weehler, arguably the most-experienced Raider on the roster, is contributing 13 points per contest while Cody Larson, Riley Maudlin and Braydon Pierson are all averaging between six and eight points per game.
When Mount Ayr resumes action in January, they will hit the ground running with three games in five days, starting on January 4th against Seymour, followed by Pride of Iowa Conference contests with Nodaway Valley and Bedford.
Coach Ruggles tells KMA Sports that his team will use the holiday break to tune in on some things.
"A lot of times, when we go into the break, we focus on how to close out games," he said. "In December, I try to let them figure that out for a little bit. For us, it's going to be execution and figuring out those close games. There are going to be a lot of teams that can make a stink on the schedule for us. We just want to make sure we hit our shots, and most importantly, get those tough wins heading into February."
The complete interview with Coach Ruggles can be heard below.