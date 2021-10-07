(Mount Ayr) -- A crucial showdown in the Class A District 7 playoff pictures takes place in Mount Ayr on Friday when the Raiders host Earlham in what could be a district championship elimination game.
The Raiders (4-2, 2-1) come into the high-stakes contest satisfied after a dominant 53-0 win over St. Albert last week.
"I thought we were ready to play from the get-go," said head coach Ryan Victor. "We were able to score on our opening series. Anytime you start out ahead is good. St. Albert has some good athletes and our guys ran to the ball well."
Jaixen Frost shined for Mount Ayr on Friday night and earned Agrivision Equipment Player of the Night honors because of it.
The junior completed six of his seven passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 103 yards and another score and added two interceptions on defense. Braydon Pierson caught an 84-yard touchdown pass from Frost while Hunter Case had a pair of touchdown snags and Adler Shay and Keaton White also found the end zone.
"We got some good protection and gave him some time," he said. "It was a true team effort."
Friday's entertaining aerial attack speaks volumes to Frost's progression in the passing game, where he has tossed for 822 yards and 12 scores this season.
"We are going to see a ton of bodies in the box," Victor said. "It's nice to have a dynamic player at quarterback and some dynamic wideouts. It has allowed us to take advantage in the passing game. He (Jaixen) has been consistent for us. Friday night was his night. He extended plays with his legs and made some good throws. When you're humble and work hard, you eventually get rewarded."
The Raiders started the season 1-2 but have since won three in a row and are one of four teams -- along with Riverside, Earlham and Southwest Valley -- in contention for the Class A District 7 championship.
"We are just trying to take it one day at a time," Victor said. "This district, week in and week out, is tough. We focus on getting better each day and controlling the things we can control. That's been our approach each week, and it's not going to change."
Coach Victor's team carries that approach into a pivotal tilt with Earlham (4-2, 2-1). The Cardinals suffered a heart-breaking 15-13 loss to Southwest Valley last week.
"They're big and have some tough backs," Victor said. "They are going to do their thing and make you stop them."
Earlham's offense has rushed for 2003 yards and 28 touchdowns at the tune of 7.0 yards per carry, led by Max Vandever (72 carries for 577 yards and six touchdowns).
"They aren't going to be overly complex with their offensive scheme, but they are going to be tough and ready to play," Victor said. "We have to make sure we have a great week of practice."
Victor -- who previously served as the head coach at Missouri Valley -- says preparing for Earlham is similar to prepping for Logan-Magnolia or IKM-Manning.
"They're kinda the same in how they hide the football, use big bodies and get physical," he said. "It's going to be smash-mouth football. It's the first team we've seen that is just going to line it up and go out. We have to be tough and physical at the point of attack on a consistent basis."
On offense, Victor expects possessions to be at a premium.
"We have to control the line," he said. "We have to get on bodies, maintain blocks and keep their offense off the field. We need to make sure we make some big plays to soften up their front eight. It should be a good game on Friday. I'm excited."
Bret Ruggles will be in Mount Ayr on Friday with reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight for all of the week seven coverage.