(Mount Ayr) -- For the fourth time in five years, Mount Ayr boys basketball is playing in the district finals.
The Raiders (21-2) handled Mormon Trail 74-41 in the second round of district action Friday to get one step closer to the state tournament.
“We got started really well and I think that was a big thing for us,” Mount Ayr head coach Bret Ruggles said. “I think that was a big thing for us… we wanted to start fast. We were able to do that. We got a big three-pointer from Brayden Pierson, then we had a nice fast-break dunk from [Jaixen] Frost and that kind of got the crowd ignited and got the momentum going our way. Our energy was really good toward that beginning part. That helped a ton. It established us offensively and one thing that we’re very dangerous with is, if we have a lead, our defense gets better and better.”
Frost has been the Swiss army knife for Mount Ayr this season, leading the team in points (22.8), rebounds (7.3) and assists (4.7) per game.
“[Frost] brings a very overall game,” Ruggles said. “I think a lot of people see the points, and that’s a big thing for him… but what you don’t see is that he leads our team in defensive rebounding which is a big thing for the way we play our zone. He’s able to see the floor well. He’s got a great court vision and he understands the game extremely well. That’s probably one thing I’ve been most impressed with. His game knowledge is extremely high. It’s nice to have an assistant coach to your right and a player like Frost to the left where we can really get some things manipulated.”
Since suffering back-to-back defeats to Nodaway Valley and Bedford, the Raiders have won 14 straight games dating back to Jan. 6, which included avenging those two losses.
“Right after the [Bedford] game, we had a good talk with our seniors and I think it was more or less just getting back to what we do really well,” Ruggles said. “Just take care of those things and then maybe we can hide some of the things we don’t do so well. Every team has a positive form and a negative form, we call it our inner demon. We kind of felt like we were focusing too much on the inner demon instead of what we really do well, and I think that’s been our big progress.”
In the district finals, Mount Ayr will meet a Madrid team (20-2) who is just as hot as the Raiders, having won 17 games in a row.
The WCAC-champion Tigers are led by Toryn Severson, who is averaging north of 20 points, along with big-man Jack Newell, who scores 11 points and pulls down 13 boards per game.
“I’ve always told the guys that, in district finals, it’s about who can adjust to the big floor,” Ruggles said. “The crowd’s gonna be massive. So, who can adjust the quickest and get the energy under control. There will be a lot of nervous jitters there for a little bit, so we’ll have to get through that. But mainly, it’s who can establish their offense first. Usually the team that can establish the offense early is the one that comes out on top.”
While winning is the ultimate goal, Mount Ayr focuses on seizing the moment of playing postseason basketball.
“I don’t like to set goals,” Ruggles said. “We have a ladder of success. That’s kind of how we wanna register our success. Right now, we have a conference championship and we’re playing for a district championship. Those are high on the ladder. Our guys are extremely excited about it. Not every team gets to have this opportunity, so for us, we just want to take advantage of the opportunity and enjoy it. These are big games and Mount Ayr loves to play in these types of games. We’re looking forward to it.”
Mount Ayr and Madird square off in the Class 1A District 10 finals Tuesday at 7 P.M. in a neutral site game at Nodaway Valley High School.
