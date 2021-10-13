(Mount Ayr) -- Two Class A, District 7 titans in Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley are gearing up for battle this Friday.
Mount Ayr Raiders Head Coach Ryan Victor has his squad at 5-2, and headed into a battle that will decide the district champion. For the Raiders, they're coming off a 31-9 victory over Earlham, while the Timberwolves flexed their defensive muscles toppling Riverside 15-12 and moved to 6-1.
For Mount Ayr, Victor says the win over Earlham showcased what his team is capable of.
"If we execute, and play physical, we're going to put ourselves in good position to win a football game," Victor said. "Earlham's a big, physical football team, well coached, and they're very disciplined. We knew we'd have to come out, start fast, be physical, execute our game plan, and that's what we did."
The Raiders were able to shut out the Cardinals through three quarters before allowing the single Earlham score in the fourth.
In the victory, junior quarterback Jaixen Frost carried his team to victory accounting for all five scores including two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, as well as knocking through a 22-field goal.
"He's a great athlete, but most importantly, he's a great kid and what he's done is bought in to what we do offensively," Victor said. "We're not as option oriented as they were in the past, so he's got some other opportunitities to showcase what he can do, but he also involves other guys when it comes to throwing the ball. He's a great leader for us and has done a great job."
The junior quarterback has found six different wideouts on his 14 touchdown tosses this season.
Frost has now thrown for over 940 yards, and found another 469 yards with his legs, and totaled 21 total touchdowns in his junior campaign.
Frost hasn't been alone in the backfield either as seniors Austin Cole and Adler Shay have also combined for 962 yards on the ground. Victor had high regards for how well his offensive line has created gaps for his skill players.
"Starting at left tackle, we rotate two guys in Dalton Barnes and Colton Dredge, two sophomores that didn't think they were going to get any time this year, and now they're playing a ton of snaps for us," Victor said. "Then we got left guard Cody Larson, our center Matt Larson, and our right guard Will Strange, and our right tackle Braydon Swietlik. Those five guys up front have done a good job of buying in to what we're doing schematically and buying into the fundamentals of the position."
While the offense has been a high note for the Raiders averaging 33.7 points per game, they have also formed a sound defense allowing just 14 points per game, including a total of 18 points allowed over the past three weeks.
"Key pieces up front for us have been Jayden Knight, Cody Larson, Will Strange, Dalton Barnes, and Evan Murphy," Victor said. "At the linebacker spot we've been pretty consistent with guys like Adler Shay, and Austin Cole, and Jace Grose, and Kade Dugan. In the defensive backfield, guys like Hunter Case, and Drew Ehlan, Riley Stark, and Jaixen Frost have all made this defense great."
Knight currently leads the Raiders defense in nearly every significant category including tackles (41.5), tackles for loss (12), and sacks (5.5). Meanwhile, Frost has snagged a team high three interceptions, and Cole has a pair of picks to his name as well.
Turning to this week's matchup against Southwest Valley, the Raiders will be put to the test on both sides of the football as the Timberwolves boast a Class A, top-6 defense allowing only 9.4 points per game, and will face Timberwolves quarterback Brendan Knapp.
"They're going to bring a physical defense, that's well coached, and they're going to do their jobs," Victor said. "And they're going to bring an offense that's got a quarterback that's pretty dynamic. As he goes, they go, I know recently in the past few weeks he's completed a few big passes, but he's a real major threat with his legs and that's something we've got to account for."
In a game with two teams that are evenly matched, Victor says his team needs to focus on the trenches and win the battle up front.
"We're going to have to control the offensive and defensive lines, and that's every Friday night," Victor said. "Like we've done in the past, we're going to have to start fast, and we're going to have to get stops. It's coming down now to who tackles the best, and who blocks the best. So we've been really talking to our guys about execution and want, and I think those are two things that are going to be important on Friday in who can execute the best and who wants it more."
The implications are high for this one, as the winner will take home the Class A District 7 Championship, as the Raiders currently are 4-1 in district play, and Southwest Valley looks to go 6-0 in the district.
Cody Konecne will be in Corning providing updates on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. You can listen to all our Friday Night Football coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 beginning at 6:20 p.m.
You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Ryan Victor below.