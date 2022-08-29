(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr football crossed item one off their goal list on Friday evening, returning the Battle for the Rock Trophy to their possession with a dominant 54-0 win over Nodaway Valley.
“Our kids were ready to play,” Raiders coach Ryan Victor told KMA Sports. “That’s always a worry if kids are going to be ready for that type of atmosphere that comes along with a rivalry game. We knew we kind of let one slip through our fingers last year, and this senior class wanted to bring it back.”
Among those seniors is quarterback Jaixen Frost, who was an efficient 9-of-11 throwing for 124 yards and three touchdowns. He found sophomore Louden Main for two scores and fellow senior Jaydon Knight for another. Meanwhile, senior Braydon Pierson rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
“We were able to take advantage of our guys out in space,” Victor said. “We’ve got some guys that can play some football, and Jaixen is a major threat. But we have (a lot) of guys that can make some plays. (Frost) was able to extend some plays with his legs, and he did that on Friday. We were able to get some amazing plays out of some guys that had very little experience going into Friday night. That was great to see.”
Defensively, 15 different players were in on at least one tackle, and they forced three turnovers – all fumbles.
“We thought we ran to the ball well,” Victor added. “A big thing was alignment and assignment. We feel like if you’re aligned right, and you know your assignment, you can run and play football. Our system, they’ve been in it for a while, and they can communicate with each other. We don’t really have a huge learning curve when it comes to our defense. It’s nice to have some really good athletes on that side as well, and they played really well on Friday.”
It will be from one rivalry game to another this Friday evening for the Raiders when they travel to Central Decatur (0-1), which opened with a 17-11 loss to Southwest Valley in Week 1.
“They have some really good athletes on both sides of the ball,” Victor said. “(Coach Jon Pederson) does a good job of using formations to put you in a tough situation. Some pick-your-poison situations, and they’ve got some kids that can make plays. Defensively, they bring back their top tackler, and they run to the ball. The defensive line fires off the football, and they’re going to be ready to play us.”
The Central Decatur offense struggled mightily in their opening-week loss to Southwest Valley, finishing with just 86 yards passing and five yards rushing. However, Coach Victor knows they’ll have plenty of playmakers to deal with.
“We’re going to have to limit big plays,” he said. “They’ve got a young man that we saw in 7-on-7, and when he gets in space, he can go. We have to contain him, and they want to get him the ball in a lot of different positions.
“We’re going to have to be assignment sound on defense, and offensively, we’ll have to be rule-based and sound because they’re going to bring a ton of guys. We have to understand our jobs up front. If we can do those things we’re going to feel pretty good.”
Bret Ruggles will have reports from Mount Ayr/Central Decatur on Friday evening. Listen to AM 960 and FM 99.1 throughout the evening for all of the Week 2 coverage on Friday.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Victor below.