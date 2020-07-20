(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr freshman shortstop Jaixen Frost has been instant offense all summer long for the Raiders.
This past week, he was a perfect 3-for-3 with three home runs, five walks and eight RBI during a pair of district wins over Lamoni and Central Decatur.
“The bat was hitting the ball pretty good,” Frost said. “It was coming off pretty solid, and I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Two of Frost’s home runs were go-ahead shots, giving a veteran-based Mount Ayr team a bit of a lift into a Class 1A substate final battle with Martensdale-St. Marys on Tuesday night.
“I was trying to put a good barrel on the ball, trying to swing as hard as I could with the opportunities I was getting,” he added.
Frost’s strong performance of last week has been pretty commonplace for him this summer. In 13 games, Frost is hitting .622/.638/1.108 with six doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI.
“I did not (expect this),” Frost said. “I was expecting lower standards. I guess I impressed myself.”
While he may not have expected this kind of season, there are plenty around Mount Ayr that probably did. Frost has played and excelled at baseball since he was six years old. Still, stepping into the middle of the lineup for a veteran team isn’t always easy.
“The experience has been awesome,” Frost said. “These guys are making me feel comfortable and making me fit right in. I couldn’t ask for a better season.”
The Raiders will play Martensdale-St. Marys in Creston Tuesday evening on KMAX-Stream2. First pitch is slated for 7:00. Listen to the complete interview with Frost linked below.