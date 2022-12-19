(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr girls basketball carries a 6-1 record into a busy two-day stretch that ends their 2022 season.
The Raiderettes opened their season with a win over Lamoni, followed by a six-point loss to Clarke. They've since rattled off five straight wins over Southwest Valley, Lenox, Southeast Warren, Seymour and Wayne.
"We're playing good basketball," Coach Thad Streit said. "You can always get a little better. We've got five seniors providing good leadership. Things are coming together."
The Raiderettes' recent notch in their belt -- a 56-45 victory over Wayne on Thursday -- will likely go a long way in determining how the Pride of Iowa Conference standings shake out.
Mount Ayr led by one after the first quarter and took a six-point lead into halftime before outscoring the Falcons 27-22 in the second half.
"I'm going to give credit to the girls," Streit said. "At halftime, they talked about making changes. I told them we'd do it, but it would be on a short leash. Wayne was getting on a roll. Our girls recognized that, and wanted to change up our defense. It worked."
Thursday's win was another tight game for the Raiderettes, who also have a five-point win over Lenox to their name.
"Our experience and age on the floor has been in those situations," Streit said. "We know when to push the ball and when to milk the clock. (Thursday night), we took time away from Wayne. There's something to say for experience and smart kids. That helps."
Tegan Streit leads Mount Ayr's offense. Streit averages 11.7 points per game and shoots 40.6% from the field while also grabbing 9.1 rebounds per contest. Breya Nickle (11.0 PPG, 43.5%, 7.6 RPG, 3.1 SPG, 2.1 APG), Tabatha Henle (9.9 PPG, 42.3%), Jill Kniep (7.7 PPG, 56.2%) and Linsie Barnes (7.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 61.5%) also contribute to the Raiderettes' offense.
"We're putting the ball through the rim instead of just handing it to the other team," Streit said. "And we're taking good shots. The girls don't say it, but I questioned whether they were freaking out about the shot clock early in the year. We were playing too fast. Now, we've settled down and realized the 35-second shot clock is an eternity. We're getting good looks."
Mount Ayr concludes the 2022 portion of their schedule with two games in the next two days. They travel south of the border Monday night to face Worth County and then face Nodaway Valley in a pivotal Pride of Iowa Conference battle on Tuesday.
"They're big," Streit said about the upcoming matchups. "We have to be ready. If we can go into Christmas break with some momentum, that would be huge for us. Our schedule toughens up, so we need to be ready to go."
Click below to hear more with Coach Streit.