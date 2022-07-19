(Fort Dodge) -- The Mount Ayr softball team failed to produce a hit on Tuesday while 2A No. 1 Central Springs looked every bit the part of their top ranking.
The Panthers (32-1) were the beneficiary of a 12-strikeout, no-hit performance from junior pitcher Cooper Klaahsen in their 6-0 win over Mount Ayr.
"They did a good job pitching against us," Mount Ayr Coach Bret Ruggles said. "We tried adjustments and had a scout on them. We felt we could do something positive, but we couldn't hit today. She (Klaahsen) pitched an absolute gem today."
Klaahsen allowed only three base runners all evening, thanks to a pair of walks and a dropped third strike. The junior fanned seven of the first nine batters and sent down eight of Mount Ayr's nine hitters at least once.
"She was throwing a nice curveball on strike two," Ruggles said. "We were fishing for it. It was a frustrating day because she moved the ball well and demanded the circle."
Klaahsen received run support from her offense by way of two runs in the second, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth. Abby Pate and Ashlyn Hoeft each belted homers for the Panthers as the offense slowly pulled away for the win after Mount Ayr hung around for the first three innings.
"I was happy with the first three innings," Ruggles said. "The goal was to hang around for the first couple of innings. We did. Unfortunately, water finally broke the levy. They're a very good ball club."
Addy Reynolds struck out three for Mount Ayr. The Northern Iowa commit scattered four earned runs across eight hits in the loss.
Central Springs' victory was their fourth consecutive postseason shutout. The Panthers will face Iowa City Regina in a state semifinal on Wednesday.
Mount Ayr falls to the consolation bracket. The Raiderettes (17-10) will finish their season on Wednesday morning against Van Meter at 1:00 on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We have the potential to end on a win," Ruggles said. "That's our goal."
Check out the full interview with Coach Ruggles below.