(Mount Ayr) -- A district championship and home playoff game did not appear to be in the cards for Mount Ayr through three weeks of the regular season.
The Raiders (6-2) were 1-2 with losses to Nodaway Valley and Riverside. However, their week four win over AHSTW started a five-game win streak that pushed Coach Ryan Victor’s team to an opening round game in their own backyard.
“When we got done with Riverside, we had a conversation with the team,” Victor said. “We talked about this could go one of two ways. One, it could be long and hard and uncomfortable, and we might not like the end result. Or we could buy-in to being ready for every football game and being able to fight through adversity.”
Victor says it was important to prepare mentally as much as it was physically as they met that fork in the road.
“We knew physically that we had the kids that could get the job done. We just didn’t like how we were preparing. We gave them the option, and they picked the option to buy-in to what we were selling. They’re seeing the dividends pay off.”
As Mount Ayr started to turn the corner, their quarterback – Jaixen Frost – started to come into his own. Frost has now thrown for 1,064 yards and 16 touchdowns against just two interceptions while rushing for another 523 and seven scores.
“He’s a great athlete,” Victor said. “With Jaixen’s ability to extend plays and put well-placed balls (on his receivers) and to move the defense with his eyes, that’s a must when you’re the quarterback. To have those guys on the other end to catch the ball and make big plays out of it has been a really good group effort. It’s great to see the progress through the season.”
Frost’s top target has been Jaydon Knight, who has 28 grabs for 435 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also hit senior Hunter Case and junior Braydon Pierson for three touchdowns.
The passing game – and the running game led by Adler Shay and his 601 yards – will look to be on full display Friday when Madrid comes in. The Tigers (3-5) are also playing well of late win an 0-5 start turning into a playoff season with three consecutive victories.
“They got a couple big guys up front that play physical and fire off the football,” Victor said. “Just like the district we’ve played in, they’ve got a quarterback that can make plays on both sides of the football. He’s a dynamic football player.”
Senior Brady Leonard leads the Tigers with 507 yards passing, 448 yards rushing and 13 total touchdowns. Classmate Matt Fuller has also had a strong year on the ground with 878 yards and six touchdowns.
“The advantage for us on that, I guess, is that we got to see it every single week in our district,” Victor said. “They’re going to be tough. They’re a program of pride and tradition, and they’re going to come out and play hard.”
To Victor’s point, Madrid has long been one of the most prestigious small school football programs in the state. This is their 27th playoff appearance, although it’s the first since 2016.
“We’re going to have to be physical,” Victor noted. “I think that’s super important as we’re getting to this point in the season. Obviously, we have to execute. Those are two big things we have been priding ourselves on, and it needs to continue on Friday.”
Bret Ruggles will have reports from Mount Ayr on Friday evening for this Class A state playoff first round matchup. Listen on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight for all of the coverage. Hear the complete interview with Coach Victor below.