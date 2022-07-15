(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr softball program plays in the state tournament next week for the third time in the last four seasons.
While the Raiderettes (17-9) are starting to become a Fort Dodge regular, this team’s run to state was among the big surprises across the state. However, Coach Bret Ruggles says he started to see the seeds of success during the course of the regular season.
“I told the girls after the Southeast Warren loss that there’s a product there that is developing,” he said. “You could see it and see the idea of the games being closer. We were playing a lot cleaner, and there were some things developing. It just took some time.”
Ruggles theorizes the slower start came from trying to transition from a late track season quickly into softball while also playing in one of the toughest small school conferences in the state – the Pride of Iowa.
“You have a late track season and a fantastic track season,” he said. “You can always build momentum off of that. We try to communicate to make that transition off the blue oval (to softball). But we had a group of girls that are kind of new. They’re still experienced, but they’re trying to gel together. Unfortunately, with our schedule, the way our conference is built, there’s a reason why three of the top four teams are at the state tournament.”
Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren will join Mount Ayr in Fort Dodge, and Wayne was also among one of the best teams in the state throughout the year. That means the Raiderettes are plenty battle-tested, as they turn their attention to the top-ranked and top-seeded team in 2A, Central Springs (31-1).
While this test may be their most difficult of the season, Coach Ruggles can take solace in the fact that the has three seniors – Halsie Barnes, Payten Lambert and Addy Reynolds – that have all played in multiple state tournament games.
“They just kind of have helped our girls through all the little pieces,” Ruggles said. “The state tournament thing is fantastic that you get to go to Fort Dodge and play, but there’s so many more distractions that go on between now and that time. They’re great distractions, but it does wear on the mental part of the girls.
“Our seniors have done a great job of keeping them focused and in tune to our game plan. How we are going to attack Central Springs. I think a lot of times if you don’t have the experience of the state tournament, you can struggle with the distractions.”
Joining the trio of seniors in a projected starting lineup next week are juniors Linsie Barnes, Tabatha Henle, Zoey Larsen and Tegan Streit, sophomore Hayden Ruggles and freshmen Jaxy Knight and Breya Nickle. Freshman Aubree Clark and juniors Taylor Lumbard, Josie Vanderflught and Kalee Wise have also appeared in 10 games or more this season.
As for Central Springs, they’re also plenty talented and experienced. The Panthers are making their eighth straight state tournament appearance and finished third last season. This year’s team touts seven returning starters.
“We know a little bit about them,” Ruggles said. “They’re really good. We knew we would have the 8 seed and get the 1. This is not a game where I can sell the girls on having the more experience. They’ve been as many times as we have.
“For us, we have a really good offensive game plan. We’ve got a really good look at what we’re trying to do here. The key is executing it, getting our batters to understand what to look for and pitchers to understand what we’re trying to achieve. We’re in a really good spot right now, and I’m very happy with our preparation.”
Listen to Mount Ayr/Central Springs on KMA-FM 99.1 Tuesday at 3:00 PM. Hear the complete interview with Coach Ruggles below.