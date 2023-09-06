(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr football has started the 2023 season with two dominant victories. The Raiders opened their Class A District 6 schedule with a dominant 42-0 victory over Wayne this past Friday.
“I really liked how we played our first, third and fourth quarter,” Raiders head coach Ryan Victor said. “We were pretty physical, especially at the point of attack on the offensive and defensive lines. We had a letdown in the second quarter, but you have to give credit to Wayne as well. They played pretty physical, and their defense was pretty tough inside. We had to kind of spread them out a little bit with some side to side stuff and got some big plays.”
Through two games, Mount Ayr’s bread has predictably been buttered through their run game. The Raiders have 479 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground, including a team-high 154 yards from Tate Dugan and eight touchdowns from Tyler Martin. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Ruggles has added 100 yards and a score while throwing for 183 yards and another.
“He’s doing a great job,” Coach Victor said of Ruggles. “He’s a sophomore that literally played zero snaps at quarterback before he was a freshman last year. For what we’re trying to do, he does a great job. We’ve got to improve throwing the ball, but he does a good job when we run our option series. He’s a huge threat when he gets going, and he’s done a great job these first two weeks of learning his role of what it’s going to take for us to be a successful offense and football team.”
Ruggles has also been a key for a Raiders defense that has allowed just 12 points through their two wins. He currently leads the state with five interceptions, and the Raiders have forced 12 turnovers. Further, Martin tops the team with 10.0 total tackles while sophomore Bracken Collier has 3.0 tackles for loss.
Both the offense and defense will need to be on their game this upcoming Friday night when they meet another undefeated opponent, Madrid (2-0, 1-0). The Tigers followed up a 28-27 non-district win over Woodward-Granger with a 48-18 district-opening victory over Martensdale-St. Marys.
“I knew coming in that they were going to bring back some good kids,” Coach Victor said of Madrid. “They brought back two running backs and a quarterback, and they brought back some good kids that touched the ball a lot. We knew they were going to have some good skill, and this would be a test for us.”
Madrid has already rushed for 733 yards through two games, led by senior Tyler Fuller, who has 264 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and junior quarterback Preston Wicker, who has 259 yards rushing, 159 yards passing and eight total offensive touchdowns. Senior Nash Ramirez has added 193 yards on the ground for the Tigers.
“We’re excited for it,” Coach Victor said. “This is a huge district game, and we feel like we’re in that fight (for the district title). It’s a great opportunity for the young kids and old guys to see if we can go out and play high level football against a team that has high experience.”
Bret Ruggles will have reports from Mount Ayr on Friday during KMA’s Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.
“We’re going to have to limit the big play,” Coach Victor added. “They’re going to have some speed. We’re going to have to stop the run. They’re going to be a triple threat with their quarterback and their two running backs, and we’re going to have to be sound offensively when we talk about pressure and being able to execute down in the trenches a little bit better. It’s going to come down to the offensive and defensive lines.”
Check out the full interview with Coach Victor below.