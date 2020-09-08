(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr football passed their first two tests with flying colors during the non-district season.
“Our offensive line is continuing to improve,” Coach Derek Lambert told KMA Sports. “That was something that was our focus all through the preseason, and the guys have done a really great job of continuing to get better and understanding the offense.”
Lambert, who is the sole head coach for the first time in a number of years after a terrific pairing with former co-coach Delwyn Showalter, had to adjust on the fly this past Friday in their “Battle for The Rock” win over Nodaway Valley.
Sophomore quarterback Jaixen Frost could not play due to a possible exposure to COVID-19. Fortunately for Mount Ayr, they had a guy ready to go in senior Payton Weehler, who was the team’s quarterback each of the past two seasons.
“Most years and most teams don’t have that opportunity,” Lambet said. “We were really fortunate to have Payton come in and do a tremendous job.
“He came to me last spring and said that he really thought if Jaixen was quarterback and he was running back we would be a better team. I asked Payton about 3:30 if he was ready to go, and he said ‘absolutely.’”
In the 41-13 win, Weehler threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 38 yards and two more scores. Meanwhile, the defense held Nodaway Valley’s explosive offense to just 141 total yards.
With Coach Showalter retired, his son Daniel has stepped into the defensive coordinator position, and it’s been a seamless transition.
“We’re definitely aggressive and extremely quick up front,” Lambert said. “Our defense is really flowing to the football, and their quickness is key this year.”
Now, the Raiders turn their attention to a meeting with former Pride of Iowa Conference rival and Class 1A District 7 mate Pleasantville (2-0). The Trojans have scored a combined 90 points in their wins over Lynnville-Sully and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
“They put up a lot of points,” Coach Lambert said. “That concerns me, because sometimes when you see a team like that putting up a lot of points you think from an offensive standpoint that you have to match that. I can’t get caught up in that mindset.”
The Trojans have relied on a dynamic rushing game, led by junior Jake De Joode (247 yards, 4 TD) and senior Isaac Mann (244 yards, TD). The passing game has also been efficient with senior Caylor Clark tossing for 204 yards and three touchdowns in two games.
“The biggest thing for us is to not give up big plays,” Lambert said. “Force them to go on long drives and then the same for us. We want to get big plays like we did on Friday night. That’s kind of our focus this week is to force them into long drives, not have turnovers on offense and hit some big plays.”
Bret Ruggles will have reports in Pleasantville on Friday evening for this district battle. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Lambert below.