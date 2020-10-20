(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr spent the past week taking care of themselves and awaiting their next opponent.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 3 Raiders (6-1) received a hard-earned bye in the Class 1A state playoffs and will now match up with district rival Interstate 35 (6-2), which edged Central Decatur 20-14 in their postseason opener.
“It was very fortunate (to have the week off),” Mount Ayr coach Derek Lambert said. “We needed it. It gave our guys an opportunity to heal up.”
Coach Lambert says senior standout Dawson Swank has missed the last couple weeks with a knee injury and should be trending towards a return this Friday night.
“We used the week for self-improvement,” he added. “A lot of individual stuff, a lot of group time in skeleton and working on trying to improve ourselves as athletes. We really couldn’t focus on preparing for either team because we knew it would be a good football game.”
Now, Coach Lambert and the Raiders prepare for a second meeting with their former Pride of Iowa Conference rival. The Roadrunners took a 26-6 defeat at the hands of Mount Ayr on October 2nd. That was the third win during a dominant four-game win streak that finished the regular season and clinched a district title.
“We’re playing our best ball right now,” Coach Lambert said. “That’s what you always want to be doing. You want to be going into the postseason playing your absolute best, and that’s where we’re at right now.”
In the first meeting, Jaixen Frost threw for 109 yards, rushed for 108 more and scored a touchdown on the ground. The defense also came up big against the I-35 passing game, snagging a trio of interceptions – one each by Adler Shay, Erik Trujillo and Payton Weehler.
Despite the comfortable win, Coach Lambert is aware his team will be facing one of the biggest, most physical teams on their schedule.
“You look at them across the board, and they’re big and physical,” he said. “Even watching our game film, their defensive line would pick up our offensive line and move them out of the way. We were fortunate sometimes to break a tackle or hit the right seam. Their front eight is probably the best we’ve faced all year.”
As was the case in their initial meeting when the Raiders won the turnover battle by three, Coach Lambert believes taking care of the football will be key.
“The first thing we’ve got to do is take care of the football,” he said. “They can score really quickly, so time of possession will be key. And I think special teams is a huge key for us throughout the season so far. We had two field goals against them and our punt and kickoff coverage was really good.”
Bret Ruggles will have reports on Friday from Mount Ayr. Hear all of KMA’s round two playoff coverage from 6:20 until midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Lambert below.