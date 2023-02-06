(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr playmaker Braydon Pierson hopes to continue to do just that at the next level with Graceland.
Pierson, who rushed for 780 yards and added 359 yards receiving this past fall, didn’t know if he would get a chance to play for the Yellowjackets until recently.
“I decided I wasn’t going to go on a visit there because I couldn’t initially afford to go there,” Pierson told KMA Sports. “But then they offered me a scholarship, and I was very excited about that.
Pierson says the chance to play close to home was alluring to him.
“It’s a great campus,” he added. “There’s great people and coaches there. The teachers, the advisors and the football players are all very, very nice people. They’re all really committed to what they’re doing. It seems like a strong family there, and I want to be a part of it.”
Pierson has experience playing running back and wide receiver, and he could continue one of those or even both of those at the next level with Graceland’s high-octane passing attack, which averaged 328.2 yards passing this past season.
“I’ve been talking to them and wanting to go for wide receiver,” Pierson said. “Maybe if I can get bigger running back would be an option and probably special teams, too.”
More than anything, Pierson is just happy to have the opportunity to play at the next level.
“It is truly a blessing,” Pierson said. “From when I was a little kid, I’ve always known I wanted to play college football and go to the next level. It still blows my mind to get the opportunity, and it’s a very big blessing. I can’t thank everyone enough for who has been there for me, and I’m going to work my tail off to succeed at the next level.”
Listen to the full interview with Pierson from Monday’s UFR below.