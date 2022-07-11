(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr's gritty postseason push isn't done yet as the Raiderettes are state tournament bound for the third time in the past four years and for the fifth time in program history.
The Raiderettes (17-9) reserved their latest trip to Fort Dodge with a 5-1 win over West Central Valley in a Class 2A regional final Monday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"Stunned," Mount Ayr Coach Bret Ruggles said. "A couple of weeks ago, we took some tough losses. We came home quietly on the bus ride. All of a sudden, we rallied."
Mount Ayr's late-season rally might not have seemed likely when the postseason started, but it's a reality after Monday's win.
"I told the girls there was a state tournament team here," Ruggles said. "It was just, 'can we put the pieces together?' All of those little things came together."
"I couldn't have asked for anything better," senior pitcher Addy Reynolds said. "To finish my senior year going to state, I'm out of words. I don't know how to explain it."
Reynolds let her performance make up for the loss of words with a stout showing at the plate and another blue-collar but effective performance in the circle.
The Northern Iowa commit sparked the Mount Ayr offense with two hits, a double and scored three runs. Her first-inning double set the stage for Mount Ayr taking an early 1-0 lead on an RBI double from Halsie Barnes.
"This whole regional tournament, I've been confident at the plate," Reynolds said. "I think it's showing. I knew I could hit this girl (West Central Valley pitcher Marissa Hagen) because we scouted her. I drove what I needed to drive to get on base."
Reynolds scattered five hits while striking out three and holding West Central Valley to only one run in the circle.
"There was nothing flashy, but it was a solid night," Ruggles said. "She keeps batters off-balance, and she does it every night. She had another gem tonight."
Reynolds relied heavily on her defense Monday, and the result was six stranded West Central Valley base-runners and two opportune double plays that thwarted scoring opportunities for the Wildcats (28-9).
"I knew I needed to step up," Reynolds said. "They were going to step up and be scrappy. I had to throw my pitches and get them off-balance enough that we could get three outs before runners scored."
Reynolds stranded West Central Valley runners in the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh but did give up a run in the second that tied the game at 1.
Breya Nickle broke the tie with an RBI double that scored Reynolds in the third to give Mount Ayr a 2-1 lead.
Then junior second baseman Linsie Barnes crushed a two-run home run in the fourth. Her second homer of the season gave the Raiderettes some breathing room at 4-1 and was all they needed to secure another trip to state.
"I knew she was going to pitch some decent stuff," Barnes said. "The minute I saw it off the bat, I thought it was gone. It's an amazing feeling."
"In practice, it's rare she hits one out," Ruggles said. "She's been a rock for us this year."
Zoey Larsen also doubled and scored a run, and Payten Lambert recorded one hit.
Mount Ayr's 2022 team joins the squads from 1982, 1994, 2019 and 2020 as state tournament squads.
While there are a few holdovers from the 2019 and 2020 teams, the 2022 version of the Raiderettes took a different road to reach Fort Dodge.
The 2019 group seemed destined to make up for a heartbreaking regional final loss in 2018, and the 2020 team returned many of the pieces from 2019.
The 2022 squad? Well, they tested themselves early and often against in a rigorous Pride of Iowa Conference and in several non-conference battles against Ankeny, Bondurant-Farrar, Twin Cedars and Exira-EHK.
"This team is tough," Ruggles said. "We aren't the most flashy group, but we do the little things. I told the girls to go get their trophy. Tonight was theirs."
Now the Raiderettes shift their focus to next week's Class 2A State Tournament in Fort Dodge. They drew the No. 8 seed and will face top-ranked Central Springs (31-1) on Tuesday at 3 PM. They won't be the favorite, but Coach Ruggles is OK with that.
"We know we're the 8 seed," Ruggles said. "We've been underestimated all year. We'll take our shot."
Check out full interviews with Barnes, Reynolds and Coach Ruggles below.