(Mount Ayr) – The Mount Ayr football team bounced back in a big way in week five, as a showdown with St. Albert looms this week.
The Raiders (4-1, 2-1) responded from a week four loss to AHSTW with a 56-6 rout of Sidney last week.
"I like that we responded to a tough Friday the week before against a tough AHSTW team," said Head Coach Ryan Victor. "You never really know how high school kids are going to respond when their emotions are high. We came out and wanted to start fast and be physical and that's what we got right away."
Much of Mount Ayr’s success this season has hinged on its ability to put points on the board. Through five weeks, the Raiders are averaging over 39 points per game and have nine different players that have found the endzone.
"We've got some playmakers," said Victor. "A lot of people talk about Jaixen Frost -- and rightfully so -- but we've got guys like Jaydon Knight, Braydon Pierson, Tyler Martin, Drew Ehlen, Riley Stark, Louden Main -- who comes off the bench -- and we had a kid in Preston Fleharty who we lost to an injury. All of those guys can make plays when they get the ball in their hands. That makes coaches look a lot smarter when you can just get them the ball out in space, and they can get yards after contact."
Aside from their playmakers on offense, Victor says a younger group on the offensive line is starting to come together to open up some holes.
"We knew coming in that they were going to be a young group," said Victor. "We lost two really good guards from last year and we brought back a guy that we lost from injury last year in Klayton Yoder. Him, along with Colton Dredge, Dalton Barnes, Tucker Knox and Matt Larson have been putting in some good work during the week. Their progress from day-to-day has been pretty good and they continue to get better each week."
Up next for Mount Ayr is a road contest with St. Albert. The Falcons are 1-4 this year with one loss on a last-second score.
"They are much improved from last year," said Victor. "They are physical up front. They've got Brendan Monahan as their playmaker, and they put him in a ton of spots to be successful. They've got a quarterback that is able to get the ball out to him pretty quick. Their defense flies to the football and plays physical. It's a St. Albert football team that is part of a program and tradition that expects excellence, and you can see that they're getting back to that. They're playing some good football. They are a few plays from having a completely different record."
Monahan has averaged over seven yards per carry this season and has been big in the receiving game, averaging 24 yards per catch.
"We've got to be real sound in what we do defensively, read our keys and be tough up front," said Victor. "They want to run the football, and we know exactly how that is. We need to have our front seven be super physical. Our DBs have to be ready to make tackles in space and contribute to that run game."
Joe Narmi will have reports from the game Friday night that you can hear on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Victor below.