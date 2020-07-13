(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr softball team has taken an interesting approach to the regular season, but it's one they hope can lead them to a return trip to the state tournament.
While many teams have filled their schedules with games, some playing an excess of 25 or 30, the Raiderettes have not done so and have played only 11.
"Some teams jumped out and picked up 20 to 25 games," Coach Bret Ruggles said. "We went a different route. Canceled every Saturday tournament we had. We're going into regionals with probably the least amount of games in our regional. As we've seen now with some of the schools having to cancel, the more you play, the more chance you have of getting the disease (COVID-19)."
Mount Ayr enters the postseason at 7-4 with victories over Mormon Trail, Southwest Valley (twice), Earlham, Stanton, Nodaway Valley and Bedford. Their losses have occurred at the hands of Earlham, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Central Decatur.
Their light schedule has also allowed them with a reprieve prior to the postseason -- having played their final regular season game Tuesday -- eight days before they open the postseason against Nodaway Valley.
"We have a lot of rest coming in," Ruggles said. "We are probably the most-rested team in the state. Hopefully that's an advantage."
Offensively, the Raiderettes have hit .369 as a team, paced by Alexa Anderson (.536/.615/.929), Sam Stewart (.529/.579/.853) and Halsie Barnes (.500/.531/.541). Maddie Stewart, Channler Hennle, Addy Reynolds and Abigail Barnes have also been key pieces for Mount Ayr's offense.
"We come into the game, and we want to hit," Ruggles said. "I know some teams have a set idea, we just take each girl and base them with what they want to do. We want to drive the softball."
Reynolds has led them in the circle, tossing 57 innings with a 1.96 ERA and 40 strikeouts.
"Her control is extremely good," Ruggles said. "She's been phenomenal. I think right now, our defense has got a lot better around her."
With the shortened season in their rear-view, the Raiderettes now turn their attention to Class 2A postseason action. They open with Nodaway Valley on Wednesday.
They certainly have the pieces to make another trip to Fort Dodge. Now they are just hoping some of the regular season bumps they had are behind them, and their rest time will pay dividends. But first, they are focused on taking care of business on Wednesday.
"We're going to have to stay competitive," Ruggles said. "Our biggest thing is going to be getting our bats consistent. We've been high and been low. There's only one game on the schedule right now, our focus is on Nodaway Valley. They're going to be a tough out. We know that coming in."
The complete interview with Coach Ruggles can be heard below.