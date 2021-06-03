(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr baseball team is 4-1 and on a four-game winning streak thanks to some stellar performances on the mound.
"We are really confident with our pitching," Coach Chris Elwood said. "We knew it would be a strength, and it has been. Our arms on the mound have been carrying us."
Coach Elwood's squad opened the season with a loss to Clarke. They have since peeled off a pair of wins over Lenox and victories over Shenandoah and Bedford. They've outscored their opponents 30-4 in the four wins.
"We came out flat against Clarke," Elwood said. "That first game was frustrating, but since then, we've had four straight wins and hope to keep it going."
The Raiders brought back 91 percent of their pitching production from last year's substate finalist squad.
"The guys have really shown up this year on the mound," Elwood said. "We had a lot of confidence going into the season and some great work in the preseason."
Briar Knapp, Jaydon Knight, Dawson Swank, Jaixen Frost and Jace Grose have been the workhorses in Mount Ayr's rotation. Knight is 2-0 on the season with zero earned runs and 20 strikeouts in two starts. Frost has struck out 24 batters in 12 1/3 innings while opponents are only hitting .188 against Knapp, .067 against Swank and .059 when facing Grose.
"They are five guys that we have a lot of confidence in," Elwood said. "Most teams are lucky to have two or three guys, so we are pretty lucky to have five guys that can give us a good outing. "
Offensively, Frost leads the way with a .500 average. The sophomore has also plated seven runs and homered twice.
"He doesn't get many cheap ones," Elwood said. "When he gets a ball he likes, he takes a rip at it and hits it solidly. We have him in the three-hole, and he's off to a hot start. We expect it to continue."
Erik Trujillo is hitting .462 in 13 at-bats and Knapp has posted six RBIs.
"We can always improve with our hitting," Elwood said.
Mount Ayr returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Afton to face East Union, followed by games with Martensdale-St. Marys and Interstate 35 on Saturday. Coach Elwood hopes his team can use their upcoming slate to shore up some things offensively.
"I wanna see better at-bats up and down the lineup," he said. "We need to work on our two-strike hitting, putting the ball in play, and moving runners."
Elwood made his comments on Thursday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.