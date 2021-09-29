(Mount Ayr) -- Back-to-back dominant wins in district play has Mount Ayr streaking towards what they hope is a district championship season.
The Raiders (3-2 overall, 2-1 A District 7) followed up a 25-6 win over AHSTW in week four with a 49-12 rout over Sidney this past Friday. Coach Ryan Victor tells KMA Sports his team is really starting to round into form.
“Our push this week was that we needed to be ready once we got off that bus,” Victor said. “We were able to get a score in the first possession, and the defense came out and played pretty well. It was a pretty good team effort.”
Mount Ayr’s latest win and much of their offensive success throughout the year has centered around the play of the trio of Jaixen Frost, Adler Shay and Jaydon Knight. Frost completed all eight of his passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 59 and another score. Shay put up 85 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and Knight had 123 receiving, 56 rushing and four offensive touchdowns.
“The most important thing is that they are extremely good young men,” the first year-coach said. “These guys have all welcomed me, especially those three. They’ve been staples in this program since they were young players and for those guys to welcome me into this program and community says a lot about who they are. Those same characteristics they have, they spill out to the young kids in our program.”
All three have also been vital in a strong defensive effort this season, ranking as the top three tacklers on the team. Knight tops the squad with 9.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks, Frost has a team-high 26.0 tackles and Shay has 22.0 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack.
Those three should continue to prove important as the season winds down for the Raiders. Their next test comes from another district foe in St. Albert. The Falcons are a rare 0-5 on the season.
“They’re athletic,” Victor said. “They’re not ever short on athletes, and it’s the same thing this year. They’re going to be coached well and play hard. If they are allowed to get into space, they’re going to make guys miss.”
While the athleticism concerns Coach Victor, that increases if quarterback Brendan Monahan is able to play. The junior standout missed their week five loss to Earlham and has accounted for nearly 80% of the team’s yardage on the season.
“That’s a huge blow,” Victor said of Monahan missing last week. “He’s a great athlete, and that’s going to put a wrench in anybody’s plans no matter what your team is.”
With or without Monahan, Victor says his team won’t overlook the Falcons on Friday evening.
“I expect them to play hard because that’s the St. Albert way,” he said. “There’s a ton of pride and tradition that comes with that program. Just because their record is what it is, it doesn’t mean anything in terms of their style of play. They’re going to come, and they’re going to expect to win.”
Bret Ruggles will have reports from Mount Ayr on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA’s week six coverage from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Victor linked below.