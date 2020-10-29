(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr survived a tough and physical rematch with Interstate 35 last Friday.
The Raiders (7-1) won their fifth straight game in a Class 1A second round battle with the Roadrunners, holding on for a 20-14 victory.
“We continue to battle through adversity,” Coach Derek Lambert told KMA Sports. “That’s the biggest thing. We knew playing (I-35) a second time was going to be very difficult, and they had a few new wrinkles, but we just continue to play hard.”
Offense was hard to come by in the win, but Payton Weehler found the end zone twice on the ground while rushing for 66 of the Raiders’ 149 yards. Defensively, Mount Ayr stayed strong, led by 11.0 total tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss from Weehler.
Following a physical battle with I-35 – one of the biggest teams among KMAland area districts – Coach Lambert knows it will be a tough turnaround.
“That’s a huge concern for us,” Coach Lambert said. “That’s one of the reasons we played so well on Friday night. We had a week off, and (I-35) had to play a physical game with Central Decatur. We’ll back off with the contact this week and do a lot of walk-throughs.”
Mount Ayr is likely to see another physical clash this Friday night when Underwood (8-1) comes to town for a Round of 16 matchup.
“I look at them and think ‘wow,’” Coach Lambert said. “They are really quick and put up a lot of points. They sit in the shotgun spread, but they will run it. They have athletes all over the field, size and athleticism and make really big plays offensively. It’s going to be a huge challenge for our defense.”
Underwood’s offense has actually leaned run this year and has pushed that more and more as the season has gone on. They’ve rushed for 1,890 yards with four runners going for between 211 and 648 yards.
“Our defensive line is going to have to do a really good job of staying home and taking care of their responsibilities,” Lambert said.
The Eagles offense has been so good that it sort of overshadows their defense, which has 101.0 tackles for loss, forced 29 turnovers and allowed two scores in a game from an opposing offense just once this year (OABCIG).
“They’re extremely aggressive and fundamentally sound,” Lambert said. “I think our offense is going to have to make a big play at some point. We need to challenge them rather than be satisfied with our shallow routes. We need to challenge them deep and hopefully that’s something that will loosen them up a bit.”
John Tiarks has reports on Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Hear the complete interview with Coach Lambert linked below.