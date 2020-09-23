(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr bounced back last week to improve to 1-1 in district action. Their reward? A salty Pella Christian in the never-easy Class 1A District 7.
One week removed from a district-opening defeat at the hands of Pleasantville, the Raiders rebounded with a 57-8 win over Colfax-Mingo.
It's been a wild year for the Raiders this season -- highlighted by dealing with quarantine issues related to COVID-19, but they've found a way to get to 3-1.
"Our kids have battled through adversity pretty well," Lambert said. "Every coach talks about adversity striking your team and every team has it. Our young men seem to have dealt with it pretty well."
The Raiders were without quarterback Jaixen Frost in weeks two and three due to exposure to COVID. Fortunately, the Raiders were able to lean on running back Payton Weehler, who had been a two-year starter at quarterback before shifting into the backfield. Frost returned under center Friday night and didn't miss a beat, tossing for 156 yards and a score while adding two more with his legs.
"When he got on the field, he said 'Coach, this feels like game one'," Lambert said about Frost's return. "He settled in really quickly. A lot of that was the confidence our guys had around him."
The Raiders' offense was a well-oiled machine Friday night, posting 531 total yards, including 375 from 12 different ball-carriers. Weehler led the way with 105 yards on 11 totes while six different runners found the end zone.
"It was just an offensive explosion for us," Lambert said. "Our run game started off really well. The offensive line did a great job of blocking and are backs were running hard. That allowed Jaixen to settle in offensively. It was nice to have a game back like that and have them execute extremely well."
Of course, 531 yards of offense doesn't happen without a stellar performance in the trenches. Lambert says the early performances from his offensive line has caught his eye and was somewhat unexpected given some graduations from last year's team. Will Strange, Cody Larson, Donovan Morales, Keaton White and Rhett Larson have been paving the way for the Raiders' bevy of rushers.
"I think that's been our biggest bright spot," Lambert said. "The continuity and the way those young men are really working together and communicating. They're doing a really nice job of giving us holes to run through."
While the ground game has been their go-to, the passing game has been efficient this year, which is something Lambert intends to continue.
"I'd like to throw the ball quite a bit more," Lambert said. "We are going to face teams that are going to load the box and do whatever they can to stop our run. We've got to be a little more creative with the pass routes and patterns. We've got to get better in our passing game."
The Raiders' next opportunity to improve their passing game comes this Friday against Pella Christian.
The Eagles are 2-2 on the season, but 2-0 in district action with victories over Central Decatur and Interstate 35. Quarterback Isaac Kacmarynski has pioneered the offense thus far with eight total touchdowns.
"They're extremely big and extremely athletic," Lambert said of the opponent. "They do a lot of things really well. Coach (Richard) Kacmarynski has always done a nice job. They do the little things extremely well -- the things that sometimes go unnoticed with high school football. It's going to be a big challenge for us."
Lambert is hopeful his team can replicate some of the success they had last week by starting fast.
"We need to get off to a good start offensively," Lambert said. "I think it's really important we move the football, and take care of the football. I think that will be a big key for us."
Bret Ruggles will have reports from Mount Ayr Friday night as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins Friday evening at around 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Lambert can be heard below.