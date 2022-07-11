(Mount Ayr) -- A salty schedule and three experienced seniors have paved the way for the Mount Ayr softball team to quietly be on the doorstep of their third state tournament appearances in the past four seasons.
Perhaps an afterthought in a rigorous Pride of Iowa Conference, the Raiderettes (16-9) have turned it up a notch in the postseason with wins over Southwest Valley and Interstate 35 in order to host a regional final for the first time in nearly three decades.
"We flew under the radar, and I'm happy about it," Coach Bret Ruggles said. "It took away the expectations."
Mount Ayr played 15 games against teams with records above .500, and went 6-9 in those games en route to a 9-3 showing in a Pride of Iowa Conference with five teams playing in regional finals on Monday. They also went toe-to-toe with tough non-conference opponents such as Ankeny, Twin Cedars, Bondurant-Farrar, Exira-EHK and Griswold.
"Pride of Iowa softball humbles you quickly and sharpens you fast," Ruggles said. "We don't shy away from playing good talent. That hurt our record. We feel we're one of the top 16 teams in the division (Class 2A)."
Coach Ruggles' team turned Class 2A Region 4 on its head Friday with an upset of 2A No. 5 Interstate 35. Their resiliency and experience shined in that win, led by a brilliant performance from senior Addy Reynolds. The Northern Iowa softball commit crushed two homers and allowed only two earned runs on six hits in six innings in the circle.
"We had outstanding effort from our defense," Ruggles said. "And I thought our offense did just enough to get the win."
Aside from her strong performance on the softball diamond, Reynolds' leadership -- along with the guidance of fellow seniors Halsie Barnes and Payten Lambert -- set the tone for Mount Ayr's postseason run and has them in a regional final for the fourth time in their careers.
"Thursday's practice didn't go well," Ruggles said. "Thursday night, my daughter, who is on the team, said they were having a bonfire. They hashed it out, and it was a different-looking team. That's where the experience showed up."
A youthful and talented bunch of Breya Nickle, Zoey Larsen, Linsie Barnes, Tegan Streit, Hayden Ruggles, Jaxy Knight, Tabatha Henle and Aubree Clark have followed the example set by Reynolds, Barnes and Lambert this season.
While Mount Ayr has grown accustomed to lengthy postseason runs and state tournament berths, Monday's opponent -- West Central Valley -- is on an upward trend.
The Wildcats (28-8) have won 17 more games than last year and exceeded their combined win total from the past five seasons. They reached a regional final with a win over Kuemper Catholic, hit .350 as a team this season, and their 229 RBI ranks fifth in Class 2A.
"They're outstanding contact hitters," Ruggles said. "They have some good athletes."
The Wildcats' offensive success and Mount Ayr's experience could create a fun contest on Monday night.
"It could be a 10-8, 8-6 game with a lot of offense and less defense," Ruggles said. "Hopefully, we get a shot at the end. I think the atmosphere will be interesting. I can't imagine what a home regional game will look like. If we make Fort Dodge, it will be because momentum hit us at the right time. Both teams are very qualified. I hope our experience and raucous crowd will help that."
Trevor Maeder has the call of West Central Valley/Mount Ayr on KMA-FM 99.1 on Monday night. Check out the full interview with Coach Ruggles below.