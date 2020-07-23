(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr Raiderettes had so much fun wreaking havoc at last year's state softball tournament that they hope to do it again.
Last year, the Raiderettes muscled their way to a third-place in the Class 2A State Tournament. This year, they took a different approach, playing only 11 regular-season games and grinding out tight postseason victories over Nodaway Valley, Woodward-Granger and Earlham to earn a return to Fort Dodge. According to Coach Bret Ruggles, the Raiderettes' come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Earlham in a regional final was a fitting way for them to qualify for state again.
"It was a weird summer and it ended up being a weird regional final," Ruggles said. "My dad always said, sometimes your last game is a microcosm of your season and it showed a little bit. We just keep fighting. Every night we fight. We may not be the cleanest, but we just have this very calm fight. We pride ourselves on that."
The Raiderettes trailed Earlham 3-1 headed into the seventh of Monday's regional final when they took advantage of some timely hitting and a few Earlham errors to take the lead and ultimately, the victory.
"It's amazing sometimes how when you make mistakes early you can recover," Ruggles said.
While many of the same pieces such as Sam Stewart, Alexa Anderson, Rachel Sobotka, Maddie Stewart and Channler Hennle have done this year what they did last year, the pitcher for the Raiderettes is not the same as last year, but just as productive.
Sophomore Addy Reynolds was tasked with replacing Caroline McAlexander in the circle this year and she's lived up to the hype with a 1.62 ERA and 56 strikeouts on her way to a 10-3 record.
In a normal year, you would expect the Raiderettes' familiarity with Fort Dodge would give them an advantage heading into next week. However, as we all know, this year has been anything but normal. This year's state tournament will come with advanced protocols and guidelines due to concerns over COVID-19.
"I woke up on Tuesday and realized all the guidelines and restrictions, I don't know if any team can say they have experience with what's going on," Ruggles said. "I think we can settle down, but it's going to be a different feel. There's a lot of different things. There's just going to be a lot of weird little things, but I would take weird over staying home, so I'll take whatever they will give us."
Last year, the Raiderettes entered the state with the "make a mess" mentality. This year is no different.
"Our job is to make a wreck of it," Ruggles said of the Class 2A tournament. "See if we can't flip it upside down. We did it last year, see if we can't do it again this year."
In order to make a mess, they must first get past Ogden, who lays claim to one of the state's most dynamic two-way players in Denali Loecker. Loecker is hitting .565 on the season with 10 home runs and has an outside shot at breaking the state record for career home runs. Loecker also holds a 13-2 record in the circle with a 1.44 ERA and 38 strikeouts.
"Ogden is going to be a tough matchup," Ruggles said. "It will be a great matchup and it's what you look for at state."
Mount Ayr/Ogden can be heard on the KMAX-Stream at 5:00 PM on Tuesday afternoon. The complete interview with Coach Ruggles can be heard below.